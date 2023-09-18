Biz Moves: McCann, Dentsu Creative India and Sociowash

A round-up of the agencies who have scored new clients and big businesses. Catch the key business wins and new accounts bagged by the country’s leading legacy and new agencies.

McCann and Ikea

Swedish multinational conglomerate IKEA has roped in McCann to handle its global advertising and branding account. The account will be led by the agency's Madrid, Spain office. The agency is assigned to work on campaigns that focus on reinforcing the company's mission of “creating a better everyday life” for all consumers, as stated by the press release.

Dentsu Creative India and Torrent Pharmaceuticals

Dentsu Creative India has won the digital creative mandate for two healthcare brands - Shelcal and Unienzyme, which fall under Torrent Pharmaceuticals. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch.

As per the mandate, Dentsu Creative India will have to enhance and expand the digital presence of these brands. This partnership comes at a time when these brands are making their debut in the OTC (Over-the-Counter) market. The objective is to develop effective communication and educational campaigns.

Sociowash and LEAD School

Sociowash has secured the social media mandate of LEAD, a school Edtech company, in a multi-agency pitch. Under the mandate, Sociowash will be responsible for boosting LEAD’s social media presence and increasing the brand visibility of the edtech school brand by deploying creative campaigns.