Social Panga enters global market, opens office in Dubai

Social Panga, the integrated creative and digital marketing agency headquartered in Bangalore with offices in Delhi and Mumbai has expanded its presence in Dubai, UAE. This marks a significant step in the company's global expansion plans.

Social Panga, was Co-Founded by Himanshu Arora and Gaurav Arora with a team of 5 people and today has grown to a strong team of 300+ mafias across offices with presence in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore & now Dubai.

The move is aimed at better serving clients in the region and taking advantage of the dynamic opportunities emerging in the Middle East.

With geographies diminishing and the demand for digital and creative solutions growing in global markets as well, the company has taken this step towards global expansion.

Speaking on the expansion, Himanshu Arora, Co-Founder at Social Panga said, “This step by us is a much thought over and planned decision. We have taken this step toward expanding our presence and bringing in new opportunities to India. The diplomatic relationship between India and UAE authorities are going strength to strength and we see this as a prodigious opportunity to grow ourselves and expand to global markets. We are excited and enthusiastic as we take this step to serve global brands in that geography.”