comScore

Quantum Brief

BluSmart unveils its new visual identity

The colour of the logo has shifted from a slightly purplish-tinted blue to a pure, vibrant blue. BluSmart sought inspiration from nature itself.

By  Storyboard18Nov 16, 2023 12:48 PM
BluSmart unveils its new visual identity
Over the next few months, BluSmart aims to incorporate this new brand identity across all rider touchpoints like cabs, driver partner uniforms, charging hubs, social media and digital assets and even the application through which the rides can be booked.

EV ride-hailing service and EV charging superhub infrastructure operator, BluSmart has unveiled its new visual identity.

The new logo exemplifies the company's mission to decarbonise mobility at scale while maintaining simplicity and tranquility. The design underscores BluSmart's commitment to prioritizing both people and the planet, reinforcing its position as a responsible and forward-thinking brand. Over the next few months, BluSmart aims to incorporate this new brand identity across all rider touchpoints like cabs, driver partner uniforms, charging hubs, social media and digital assets and even the application through which the rides can be booked.

Anirudh Arun, co-founder and COO, BluSmart commented, “Our new brand identity not only represents our vision for a sustainable future but also emphasizes our dedication to providing peace and safety to our valued customers. We take immense pride in leading the EV revolution in the country and this new logo embodies the very spirit of BluSmart, and we are excited to share it with the world.”

The new brand identity, conceptualised and designed by the in-house team of BluSmart- signifies freshness, clarity, and the promise of a brighter future.

The colour of the logo has shifted from a slightly purplish-tinted blue to a pure, vibrant blue. BluSmart sought inspiration from nature itself.


Tags
First Published on Nov 16, 2023 12:47 PM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

Wipro Consumer Care acquires VVF's Jo, Doy and Bacter Shields; expands its personal wash portfolio

Wipro Consumer Care acquires VVF's Jo, Doy and Bacter Shields; expands its personal wash portfolio

Quantum Brief

Truecaller's in-app publisher, Truecaller Ads expands its offerings to brands

Truecaller's in-app publisher, Truecaller Ads expands its offerings to brands

Quantum Brief

Bewakoof appoints Rashmika Mandanna as new brand ambassador

Bewakoof appoints Rashmika Mandanna as new brand ambassador

Quantum Brief

Cheil bags fashion-led hypermarket Vishal Mega Mart's creative mandate

Cheil bags fashion-led hypermarket Vishal Mega Mart's creative mandate

Quantum Brief

BookMyShow turns profitable after recording operating revenue nearing Rs. 1000 crores

BookMyShow turns profitable after recording operating revenue nearing Rs. 1000 crores

Quantum Brief

Indian Gen Z are trend-setters: Instagram study

Indian Gen Z are trend-setters: Instagram study

Quantum Brief

BCCI approaches NCLT for insolvency of Byju's over unpaid Rs. 158 crore

BCCI approaches NCLT for insolvency of Byju's over unpaid Rs. 158 crore

Quantum Brief

Flipkart's SPOYL partners with Netflix's upcoming 'Archies' to launch official merchandise

Flipkart's SPOYL partners with Netflix's upcoming 'Archies' to launch official merchandise