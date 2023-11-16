BluSmart unveils its new visual identity

EV ride-hailing service and EV charging superhub infrastructure operator, BluSmart has unveiled its new visual identity.

The new logo exemplifies the company's mission to decarbonise mobility at scale while maintaining simplicity and tranquility. The design underscores BluSmart's commitment to prioritizing both people and the planet, reinforcing its position as a responsible and forward-thinking brand. Over the next few months, BluSmart aims to incorporate this new brand identity across all rider touchpoints like cabs, driver partner uniforms, charging hubs, social media and digital assets and even the application through which the rides can be booked.

Anirudh Arun, co-founder and COO, BluSmart commented, “Our new brand identity not only represents our vision for a sustainable future but also emphasizes our dedication to providing peace and safety to our valued customers. We take immense pride in leading the EV revolution in the country and this new logo embodies the very spirit of BluSmart, and we are excited to share it with the world.”

The new brand identity, conceptualised and designed by the in-house team of BluSmart- signifies freshness, clarity, and the promise of a brighter future.