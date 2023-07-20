Bollywood film Bawaal collaborates with NueGo to promote sustainable transport

NueGo, India’s premium electric bus brand by GreenCell Mobility has collaborated with the Bollywood film "Bawaal" starring actors Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan.

By booking tickets through the NueGo website and using the promotional code "BAWAAL", users can enjoy a flat 10 percent discount on all routes. This offer will remain valid until 6th August.

Speaking on this, Devndra Chawla, CEO & MD, GreenCell Mobility, "We are thrilled to collaborate with the incredible team behind the movie 'Bawaal' and work alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. This partnership allows us to bring together the power of entertainment and sustainable mobility. By offering an exclusive discount to our customers, we aim to make sustainable mobility more accessible with NueGo while celebrating the release of this much-anticipated film”.

Team of Bawaal stated, "NueGo is bringing in a revolution in the travel industry with their safe electric buses just like how Bawaal is bringing in a revolution in its unique story and experience. This association is a perfect match, and is communicating the ideologies seamlessly, engaging the audience at the highest level.”