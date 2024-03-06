Britannia launches 'Croissant Pronunciation Expert' internship program offering Rs. 3 lakh stipend for one day

Britannia Industries Limited, an Indian multinational food products company has recently launched a distinctive marketing internship called 'Croissant Pronunciation Expert' with the goal of boosting awareness for the croissant category in India.

With a stipend of Rs 3 lakh, candidates have the opportunity to earn a significant amount. The internship program runs from March 4, 2024 to March 10, 2024, and interested individuals are encouraged to apply. Prospective applicants can register for the program by joining Britannia's Whatsapp channel and following the instructions provided on Instagram.

Within 24 hours of the campaign launch, the brand garnered approximately 25,000 participants through WhatsApp. The campaign, developed by Youngun, a meme marketing agency, targets young adults.

Through this initiative, Britannia aims to make croissants more familiar and appreciated, potentially accessing a significant market segment within India's diverse culinary landscape.

To broaden its appeal, the application's copy was crafted in a quirky style, targeting those who consider themselves English language experts. Additionally, the brand collaborated with Internshala, an online internship training platform, to amplify the campaign. Regarding the media allocation, 40 percent of the budget is designated for social media, 10 percent for Internshala, and the remaining 50 percent for OOH and email marketing. For influencer marketing, the company teamed up with Dharna Durga, portraying her as a host-ready aunty.