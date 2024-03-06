Britannia launches 'Croissant Pronunciation Expert' internship program offering Rs. 3 lakh stipend for one day

Britannia Industries Limited, an Indian multinational food products company has recently launched a distinctive marketing internship called 'Croissant Pronunciation Expert' with the goal of boosting awareness for the croissant category in India.
With a stipend of Rs 3 lakh, candidates have the opportunity to earn a significant amount. The internship program runs from March 4, 2024 to March 10, 2024, and interested individuals are encouraged to apply. Prospective applicants can register for the program by joining Britannia's Whatsapp channel and following the instructions provided on Instagram.
Within 24 hours of the campaign launch, the brand garnered approximately 25,000 participants through WhatsApp. The campaign, developed by Youngun, a meme marketing agency, targets young adults.
Through this initiative, Britannia aims to make croissants more familiar and appreciated, potentially accessing a significant market segment within India's diverse culinary landscape.
To broaden its appeal, the application's copy was crafted in a quirky style, targeting those who consider themselves English language experts. Additionally, the brand collaborated with Internshala, an online internship training platform, to amplify the campaign. Regarding the media allocation, 40 percent of the budget is designated for social media, 10 percent for Internshala, and the remaining 50 percent for OOH and email marketing. For influencer marketing, the company teamed up with Dharna Durga, portraying her as a host-ready aunty.
Commenting on this innovative marketing approach, Yudhishter Shringi, Chief Business Officer, Adjacencies + Bread, Britannia Industries Limited, expressed excitement about introducing a unique internship opportunity as a 'Croissant Pronunciation Expert'. He highlighted the under-representation of croissants in India despite their significant potential and the need for increased awareness. “ This program was created to raise the bar when it comes to getting people familiarised with the right pronunciation of croissants'', he stated. Shringi further pointed out that the program seeks to enlist an expert who can educate individuals on the proper pronunciation of the often mispronounced word 'croissant' over the course of a day.