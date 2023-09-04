Campa Cricket: Reliance Consumer Products introduces a sports themed Campa drink

On September 1, the FMCG arm and the wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures, Reliance Consumer Products rolled out Campa Cricket. The carbonated drink, which is lemon flavoured and has the specialties of electrolytes will be made available in 250 ml and 500 ml packs at Rs 20 and Rs 30, respectively.

Campa Cricket will be launched in several states including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Gujarat, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh.

In August 2022, Reliance Group acquired Campa Cola from Pure Drinks, for $ 2.7 mn, and this year in March, Campa Cola, the 50 year old beverage redesigned brand debuted on shelves, starting in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh markets. The drink was available in cola, lemon and orange flavours.

Last week, in the 46th annual general meeting (AGM), Reliance Consumer Products announced plans to scale Campa globally, beginning with Asia and Africa.