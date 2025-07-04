Suzuki's 'Made in India' Jimny powers past Mercedes to become Japan’s top importer

Suzuki Motor Corp. has overtaken Mercedes-Benz to become the top car importer in June 2025, driven by the runaway success of two compact SUVs built in India, Jimny Nomad and Fronx, Bloomberg reported.

According to the Japan Automobile Importers Association, Suzuki brought 4,780 vehicles into Japan last month, a 230-fold increase from the same period last year. The brand also clinched the top spot in April.

What makes this achievement remarkable is Suzuki’s scale. Unlike giants like Toyota or Honda, Suzuki is a relatively smaller player in global output terms. Yet, its strategy of leveraging India as a global manufacturing hub is paying off, not just in cost-efficiency, but in quality and consumer appeal.

At the center of this import surge is the Jimny Nomad, a five-door version of Suzuki’s cult-favorite off-roader. Assembled in India and priced affordably at ¥2.65 million (approx. $18,300), the car has struck a chord with Japanese consumers. Suzuki received 50,000 pre-orders before launch, crushing its modest monthly sales target of 1,200 units. Demand was so overwhelming, orders had to be suspended within four days of launch.

The vehicle’s combination of rugged styling, compact dimensions and wallet-friendly pricing has made it a rare example of an Indian-assembled car becoming a must-have in its home country’s fiercely competitive and quality-conscious market.

Suzuki’s success story is also a reflection of India’s growing role in the global auto supply chain. The company has been manufacturing in India for decades via its subsidiary Maruti Suzuki, and continues to double down — not just for exports, but to build cost-effective global models. The Fronx, another India-assembled compact SUV, was added to Suzuki’s Japanese portfolio in October and has steadily built traction.

Meanwhile, Jeep, under Stellantis, continues to hold its niche with over 4,000 units sold in H1 2025, outperforming U.S. rivals but still trailing behind Asian peers.