Acer bets big on gaming, tier-2 cities, smart appliances; gaming takes 30% of marketing spend

Once known primarily as a PC brand, Acer has transformed into a multifaceted technology company. Its consumer appliances arm, AcerPure, launched in 2021 during the pandemic with air purifiers, has expanded into televisions, air conditioners, vacuum cleaners, and grooming devices like hair stylers and dryers. The brand is doubling down on its expansion strategy across emerging cities, gaming-led product innovation and a push into consumer appliances under its AcerPure brand, Sooraj Balakrishnan, Associate Director & Head of Marketing, ACER told Storyboard18 in an interview. “We are no longer just a PC brand. We’ve become a multifaceted technology company,” Balakrishnan said.

AcerPure is listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange and is on track for 50–60% YoY revenue growth in FY26, with ambitions to build a stronghold in both large appliances and quick-commerce friendly small appliances.

Tier-2/3 cities - Growth Engines of Future!

Acer’s most powerful growth levers are Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets. Balakrishnan highlighted that the brand reports bulk of its recent growth has come from these regions, driven by increasing tech awareness, improved purchasing power and a shift from shared family PCs to individual multi-screen households. “Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities are no longer lagging, people there now want two or three screens at home, even personal PCs,” he said.

Further, South India market has emerged as a premium and student-heavy market, with strong demand for gaming laptops. While West India market is dominated by large format retailers like Croma and Reliance Digital, with consumers favoring OLED screens and high-end specs. North India market shows robust growth, especially in urban hubs like Delhi and Gurgaon.

Interestingly, East India market is a top investment focus for 2025–26, with new stores opening in smaller towns to reduce reliance on Kolkata and Guwahati. “East will be the next big market for us, we’re investing deeper to reduce metro dependency,” he noted.

South and West India acquires the 30% each of the brand's overall sales, followed by North India with 25% and East India market with 15% sales.

The Marketing Playbook!

Acer has undergone a massive marketing transformation, shifting 70% of its media spend to digital, with a strong focus on the 16–25 age group, who act as the tech decision-makers in Indian households. Key digital channels include Discord, Instagram, influencer marketing, OTT platforms and campus activations.

“In a family, the 16–25-year-old is the tech influencer. They read, research, and guide purchase decisions. Gaming-related campaigns account for 20–30% of the total marketing budget.”

Despite the digital boom, 60% of Acer’s sales still come from offline retail, due to its network of 250-store and new experiential store formats like Acer Plaza. The brand is also piloting quick-commerce deliveries for accessories and lightweight gadgets, alongside expanding its D2C platform that services over 18,000 pincodes. “We go where the consumers are — be it Amazon, Flipkart, or quick-commerce.”

To support smaller retailers, Acer is also rolling out an omni-sell model, allowing partners to sell the full product range without holding physical inventory.

Gaming - not just a product line...

The Predator series, Acer’s flagship gaming brand, continues to be a major revenue driver, contributing nearly 25–30% of the company’s consumer business. "Unlike typical sub-brands, Predator operates independently — laptops and accessories carry the Predator logo, not Acer’s. Predator is not just a product line — it’s a cult brand.”