Marico clocks double-digit revenue growth in Q1FY26, maintains brand-building investments

FMCG giant Marico delivered a 'double-digit' revenue growth in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026. The maker of the Parachute oil brand clocked a revenue growth in the low twenties between the April-June quarter in FY26, marking a strong start on a full-year basis.

In a stock exchange filing, Marico mentioned, "Consolidated revenue growth on a year-on-year basis stood in the low twenties, marking a strong start towards delivering double-digit growth on a full year basis, underpinned by the strengthening volume trajectory".

During the Q1 FY25, Marico's revenue was up 6.7% to Rs 2,643 crore.

Marico said that in the first quarter of FY26, the FMCG company experienced robust demand, driven by improved rural market and steady urban sentiment.

The company has anticipated a gradual improvement in demand in the upcoming quarters due to ease in inflation, favourable monsoon, and policy stimulus.

Marico's international business delivered 'high-teen' growth in constant currency, primarily driven by the Bangladesh market.

"The International business delivered high-teen constant currency growth, driven by broad-based growth across most markets. Bangladesh continued to exhibit visible resilience with high-teen constant currency growth," according to the company.

In the domestic market, underlying volume growth improved sequentially due to positive trends in the core franchises and continuous scale-up of new businesses. Saffola Oils posted a healthy performance with revenue growth in the high twenties, backed by mid-single-digit volume growth.

However, Parachute witnessed a marginal dip in volumes due to the unprecedented hyperinflationary input cost and pricing conditions. Value Added Hair Oils grew in low double digits in Q1 FY26.

Marico has projected to maintain healthy growth momentum in full fiscal 2026, aided by investments from trade-led activations to brand-building initiatives.