            
  • Home
  • brand-makers
  • marico-clocks-double-digit-revenue-growth-in-q1fy26-maintains-brand-building-investments-72888

Marico clocks double-digit revenue growth in Q1FY26, maintains brand-building investments

Marico said that in the first quarter of FY26, the FMCG company experienced robust demand, driven by improved rural market and steady urban sentiment.

By  Storyboard18Jul 3, 2025 5:24 PM
Marico clocks double-digit revenue growth in Q1FY26, maintains brand-building investments
Marico's international business delivered 'high-teen' growth in constant currency

FMCG giant Marico delivered a 'double-digit' revenue growth in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026. The maker of the Parachute oil brand clocked a revenue growth in the low twenties between the April-June quarter in FY26, marking a strong start on a full-year basis.

In a stock exchange filing, Marico mentioned, "Consolidated revenue growth on a year-on-year basis stood in the low twenties, marking a strong start towards delivering double-digit growth on a full year basis, underpinned by the strengthening volume trajectory".

During the Q1 FY25, Marico's revenue was up 6.7% to Rs 2,643 crore.

Marico said that in the first quarter of FY26, the FMCG company experienced robust demand, driven by improved rural market and steady urban sentiment.

The company has anticipated a gradual improvement in demand in the upcoming quarters due to ease in inflation, favourable monsoon, and policy stimulus.

Marico's international business delivered 'high-teen' growth in constant currency, primarily driven by the Bangladesh market.

"The International business delivered high-teen constant currency growth, driven by broad-based growth across most markets. Bangladesh continued to exhibit visible resilience with high-teen constant currency growth," according to the company.

In the domestic market, underlying volume growth improved sequentially due to positive trends in the core franchises and continuous scale-up of new businesses. Saffola Oils posted a healthy performance with revenue growth in the high twenties, backed by mid-single-digit volume growth.

However, Parachute witnessed a marginal dip in volumes due to the unprecedented hyperinflationary input cost and pricing conditions. Value Added Hair Oils grew in low double digits in Q1 FY26.

Marico has projected to maintain healthy growth momentum in full fiscal 2026, aided by investments from trade-led activations to brand-building initiatives.

"Despite the input cost push, we maintained brand-building investments in line with our strategic intent to strengthen the long-term equity of our franchises and accelerate portfolio diversification," Marico mentioned.


Tags
First Published on Jul 3, 2025 5:24 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

WPP's Communications & Corporate Affairs' Director Chris Wade steps down

WPP's Communications & Corporate Affairs' Director Chris Wade steps down

Brand Makers

IndiGo appoints NITI Aayog's former CEO Amitabh Kant as Non-Executive Director

IndiGo appoints NITI Aayog's former CEO Amitabh Kant as Non-Executive Director

Brand Makers

From Virality To Viability: Creators decode the future of content and commerce

From Virality To Viability: Creators decode the future of content and commerce

Brand Makers

‘Didn’t imagine we’d be here’: Darpan Sanghvi of Good Glamm apologizes for unpaid salaries

‘Didn’t imagine we’d be here’: Darpan Sanghvi of Good Glamm apologizes for unpaid salaries

Brand Makers

Liverpool star Diogo Jota dies in Lamborghini crash in Spain, days after his wedding

Liverpool star Diogo Jota dies in Lamborghini crash in Spain, days after his wedding

Brand Makers

The trio of video, social and retail to lead India’s adex growth in 2025: MAGNA

The trio of video, social and retail to lead India’s adex growth in 2025: MAGNA

Brand Makers

Reel to real estate: Arkade acquires iconic Filmistan for Rs183 cr, plots Rs 3000-cr luxury towers

Reel to real estate: Arkade acquires iconic Filmistan for Rs183 cr, plots Rs 3000-cr luxury towers