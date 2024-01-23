Cleartrip and Flipkart launch ‘Darshan Destinations’ coinciding with the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

Amid the rise of spiritual tourism in India, Cleartrip, a Flipkart company, announced the launch of ‘Darshan Destinations’. With the unprecedented travel boom ahead of the temple opening at Ayodhya and the flurry of dignitaries & celebrities heading to the temple town, Cleartrip is aiming to help devotees seek Lord’s blessings by offering 1008 complimentary flight tickets to senior citizens to visit Ayodhya.

As an ongoing initiative under “Darshan Destinations”, Cleartrip and Flipkart Travel are also launching special fares on flights*, hotels & buses to various religious destinations. Travelers can avail of a 20 percent discount on bus, hotel, and flight bookings to some of India's revered spiritual destinations including Ayodhya, Madurai, Tirupati, Amritsar, Bhopal, Shirdi, Bodhgaya, Kochi, Katra (Jammu). This initiative will be an evolving proposition to offer devotees discounted fares across flights, hotels & buses.

The recent surge in spiritual tourism, propelled by Ayodhya, indicates a significant shift in traveller preferences. Cleartrip and Flipkart Travel have observed an overall 1500 percent increase in searches for Ayodhya across the platform.

Speaking on this, Ayyappan Rajagopal, CEO, Cleartrip, said, “As a customer-centric company, Cleartrip caters to the evolving needs of our user base. We understand that spiritual journeys are central to our culture, embodying centuries-old traditions. With more people seeking out these meaningful travels, we wished to make these experiences more accessible and affordable. We are excited to kick off the offering with the upcoming opening of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Our offering, specially tailored for senior citizens who desire to soak in the country's rich heritage, reflects our commitment to meeting the diverse needs of our customers. We hope to inspire and enable other individuals as well to experience the Divine Destinations and easily fulfil their travel aspirations.”