Colgate sets out to impact additional 10 mn children by 2025 via Bright Smiles, Bright Futures®

Colgate is committed to powering a billion smiles, through its flagship program, Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® (BSBF). Since its inception in 1976, the program has impacted the lives of over 171 million children in India, instilling essential oral care habits, tobacco prevention awareness, and promoting good nutrition for oral health.

In a strategic move to further fortify its impact, Colgate has partnered with IMPAct4Nutrition, a knowledge and resource platform on nutrition incubated by UNICEF India. This collaboration harnesses the combined strengths of Colgate's enduring commitment to social responsibility and IMPAct4Nutrition's expertise, aiming to significantly enhance oral health and nutrition awareness among children.

The partnership sets a bold objective to reach an additional 10 million children by 2025, fostering better oral health for the nation. To achieve this milestone, Colgate will extend its reach to children aged 6-15 years across 12+ states and over 250+ districts, engaging with students in more than 25,000+ schools, spanning both rural and urban areas.

The BSBF program is currently active in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab and Rajasthan, with valuable support from NGO partner Bharat Cares.