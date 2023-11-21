Dentsu Gaming and Intel collaborate with tech media portal Digit for SKOAR! College Gaming Club campaign

A staggering 90 percent of gaming enthusiasts expressed the desire to experience gaming on a laptop or desktop before making a purchase decision.

To bridge this gap and revolutionize the gaming experience for amateur gamers, Dentsu Gaming - the gaming practice from dentsu India, in association with Intel, collaborated with Digit- one of the technology media portals in India, to execute a campaign harnessing the potential of SKOAR! College Gaming Club (SCGC) - India's amateur college gaming program.

The campaign commenced with SCGC appointing campus ambassadors across 35 colleges in India. Leveraging platforms like Discord and WhatsApp, the ambassadors interacted with gamers, organizing online playoffs and setting the stage for the subsequent phases of the campaign.

Over 10,000+ amateur gamers from 50+ colleges were exposed to the campaign. Gamers also got their hands on PCs with powerful Intel ARC GPUs, giving them a taste of Intel's latest GPU line-up that packs some serious firepower with built-in machine learning, graphics acceleration, and hardware-based ray tracing.

Apurva Jani, marketing director, sales, marketing and communications group, Intel India said, “Denstu has been an integral part of all our gaming activations for Intel, they help us identify the right media-led activations which drive reach and efficiency for Intel. SKOAR! College Gaming Club (SCGC) is a unique initiative from Digit that is on a mission to build college-level gaming communities at the grassroots level across the country. The objective for this association was to enhance Intel's brand resonance among college amateur gamers by facilitating hands-on trials of its personal computers across various colleges over 3 months.”

Anita Kotwani, CEO, Media South Asia, dentsu added, “The strategy adopted by dentsu gaming through this partnership was built on engagement, education, experience, and empowerment. The collaboration has undeniably heralded a game-changing victory in the gaming arena, setting new benchmarks within the gaming community.”