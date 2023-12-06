Digital India Act to face delay: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

During the Global Technology Summit 2023, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the Minister of State for Electronics and IT, indicated potential delays in the implementation of the Digital India Act (DIA). He mentioned that due to time constraints, there may not be sufficient opportunity for extensive consultations.

In fact, it is improbable that the Act will be ready before the next general election, Chandrasekhar said.

The Digital India Act primarily aims to ensure an open internet, curb the dominance of specific players, and address issues related to online safety and user harm.

Key provisions include age-gating measures to regulate addictive technology, discretionary moderation of fake news on social media, and defining and regulating emerging technologies.

Additionally, the DIA proposes stringent regulations for privacy-invasive devices like spy camera glasses and wearable tech, introducing Know Your Customer rules for retail sales, backed by appropriate criminal law sanctions.