comScore

Quantum Brief

Digital India Act to face delay: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

The minister cited time constraints as primary reason behind delay.

By  Storyboard18Dec 6, 2023 4:40 PM
Digital India Act to face delay: Rajeev Chandrasekhar
The Digital India Act primarily aims to ensure an open internet, curb the dominance of specific players, and address issues related to online safety and user harm.

During the Global Technology Summit 2023, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the Minister of State for Electronics and IT, indicated potential delays in the implementation of the Digital India Act (DIA). He mentioned that due to time constraints, there may not be sufficient opportunity for extensive consultations.

In fact, it is improbable that the Act will be ready before the next general election, Chandrasekhar said.

The Digital India Act primarily aims to ensure an open internet, curb the dominance of specific players, and address issues related to online safety and user harm.

Key provisions include age-gating measures to regulate addictive technology, discretionary moderation of fake news on social media, and defining and regulating emerging technologies.

Additionally, the DIA proposes stringent regulations for privacy-invasive devices like spy camera glasses and wearable tech, introducing Know Your Customer rules for retail sales, backed by appropriate criminal law sanctions.

Despite these ambitions, the timeline for the DIA's enactment remains uncertain, highlighting the need for a delicate balance between legislative rigour and time constraints.


Tags
First Published on Dec 6, 2023 3:20 PM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

Maruti Suzuki announces launch of first EV in FY 24-25

Maruti Suzuki announces launch of first EV in FY 24-25

Quantum Brief

Bajaj Auto to achieve EV profitability at a relatively lower threshold

Bajaj Auto to achieve EV profitability at a relatively lower threshold

Quantum Brief

Games24x7 unveils its new brand identity

Games24x7 unveils its new brand identity

Quantum Brief

Good Glamm Group collaborates with Shoppers Stop to provide new omni-channel experience

Good Glamm Group collaborates with Shoppers Stop to provide new omni-channel experience

Quantum Brief

Tata Play introduces addressable ads for linear television

Tata Play introduces addressable ads for linear television

Quantum Brief

Elon Musk demands Disney's Bob Iger be fired; Advertising exodus at X continues

Elon Musk demands Disney's Bob Iger be fired; Advertising exodus at X continues

Quantum Brief

Coca-Cola India forays into the alcohol beverages segment with Lemon-Dou

Coca-Cola India forays into the alcohol beverages segment with Lemon-Dou

Quantum Brief

AdEx to see 30-40 percent surge with Q1 2024 political advertising boost: R. Venkatasubramanian

AdEx to see 30-40 percent surge with Q1 2024 political advertising boost: R. Venkatasubramanian