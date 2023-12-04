Elon Musk's X facing an exodus of employees

Elon Musk-owned social media platform X is getting itself deeper into the soup. The company is now dealing with mass resignations. As per reports, the platform has seen major resignations for the sales team.

A report from Business Insider indicated that the resignations include senior as well as junior employees. The staff began leaving as shortly after X handed bonus checks earlier in November said the report.

The micro-blogging platform is currently operating with a skeleton staff at its office as its advertising division continues to lose money.

Earlier, Elon Musk endorsed an antisemitic conspiracy theory on his social media platform X. As a result, many brands have pulled their advertising from the platform.

Musk apologised for his post at the DealBook Summit in New York on Wednesday. However, he did claim that his apology came as a rust of advertisers trying to blackmail him. For these brands he simply said, “Don’t advertise”.

As a result of Musk’s post, brands such as Disney, Apple, and IBM among 200 others stopped advertising on X. Musk’s post on X accused Jewish communities of spreading “hatred against whites that they claim to want people to stop using against them.”