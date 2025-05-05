Zee Media's FY25 losses mount to Rs 100.33 crore, ad revenue falls to Rs 576.5 crore

ADVERTISEMENT
Zee Media Corporation has announced its fourth quarter result for the fiscal year 2025. The company's losses have widened amid a decline in revenue.
According to the stock exchange filing of the company, the standalone losses have widened to Rs 22.68 crore in the March quarter in FY25.
On a sequential basis, the media company's losses increased by 13.6%. In Q3 FY25, Zee Media's losses were at Rs 19.95 crore.
Overall, Zee Media Corporation's losses surged to Rs 100.33 crore in FY 25 compared to Rs 860 crore in FY 24.
Revenue from operation in Q4 declined by 12.7% to Rs 117.48 crore year-on-year.
The company clocked a revenue from operations of Rs 134.72 crore in Q4 FY 24.
Zee Media's total revenue for the Q4 FY25 was Rs 122.05 crore versus Rs 148.21 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.
Zee Media Corporation has reduced its advertising revenue by 13.5% in Q4 FY 25 to Rs 145.44 crore compared to Rs 168.21 crore in Q4 FY 24.
The overall ad revenue of Zee Media in fiscal year 2025 stood at Rs 576.56 crore, a 3.8% decline YoY.
The subscription revenue in FY 25 stood at Rs 44.73 crore, and in Q4 FY25 it stood at Rs 10 crore.
On a consolidated basis, Zee Media's losses have mounted to Rs 36.76 crore in Q4 FY25 compared to losses of Rs 6.51 crore in Q4 FY24.
The total consolidated loss of the company stood at Rs 119.42 crore in FY 25.
The consolidated total revenue of the company declined from Rs 194.54 crore in Q4 FY 24 to Rs 161.72 crore in Q4 FY 25.