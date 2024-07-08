            

      Epic Games CEO to fight against Apple’s app store policies

      Epic has been fighting Apple for years over the company’s revenue-sharing requirements in the App Store. While Epic’s antitrust lawsuit against Apple was defeated last year, many of its criticisms were echoed in a different lawsuit filed against Apple in March by the Department of Justice and 17 state attorneys general.

      By  Storyboard18Jul 8, 2024 6:10 PM
      Epic Games CEO to fight against Apple’s app store policies
      The new Digital Markets Act in Europe allowed Epic to launch its own Epic Games Store on iOS and to bring Fortnite back to the platform with reduced commissions to Apple.

      Epic Games has intensified its battle against Apple over the launch of its own game store on iOS. In a series of tweets, Tim Sweeney, CEO of Epic Games, wrote, “Apple’s DMA saga has taken a turn towards the absurd. Apple is now telling reporters that this approval is temporary and they are demanding we change the buttons in the next version, which would make our store less standard and harder to use. We’ll fight this.”

      Epic has been fighting Apple for years over the company’s revenue-sharing requirements in the App Store. While Epic’s antitrust lawsuit against Apple was defeated last year, many of its criticisms were echoed in a different lawsuit filed against Apple in March by the Department of Justice and 17 state attorneys general.

      The new Digital Markets Act in Europe allowed Epic to launch its own Epic Games Store on iOS and to bring Fortnite back to the platform with reduced commissions to Apple. However, Apple supposedly rejected the game store twice over elements it said were too similar to its own App Store, particularly the “install” and “in-app purchase” buttons.

      Once Epic went public on Friday with its complaints about Apple’s “arbitrary, obstructive” rejections and said it reported its concerns to European regulators, Apple approved the game store but said Epic would still need to make changes in a future update.

      It looks like Epic Games, the maker of Fortnite, will resist making further changes to its game store. "We are using the same 'Install' and 'In-app purchases' naming conventions that are used across popular app stores on multiple platforms and are following standard conventions for buttons in iOS apps," Epic said in a series of posts on X.

      "Apple's rejection is arbitrary, obstructive, and in violation of the DMA (Digital Markets Act), and we've shared our concerns with the European Commission," it said. Apple stated it was working with Epic to resolve the issue and launch its games marketplace.

      Epic and Apple have been embroiled in a legal battle since 2020 when the gaming firm alleged that Apple's practice of charging up to 30 percent commissions on in-app payments on its iPhone Operating System (iOS) devices violated U.S. antitrust rules. Early this year, Apple proposed changes to its App Store policies to comply with certain directives of the DMA that went into force in March.


      Tags
      First Published on Jul 8, 2024 6:10 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      How it Works

      Delhi HC mandates suspension of accounts infringing Razorpay's trademarks

      Delhi HC mandates suspension of accounts infringing Razorpay's trademarks

      Digital

      T20 Cricket World Cup garners 56 mn social media mentions, Rohit Sharma emerges as 'most popular player': Report

      T20 Cricket World Cup garners 56 mn social media mentions, Rohit Sharma emerges as 'most popular player': Report

      Digital

      Budget 2024: Boost AI tech in taxation, PPP model, building trust, say experts

      Budget 2024: Boost AI tech in taxation, PPP model, building trust, say experts

      Special Coverage

      Canadian body representing global streamers calls for judicial review of govt's demand for a 5% levy

      Canadian body representing global streamers calls for judicial review of govt's demand for a 5% levy

      Advertising

      Kantar's Soumya Mohanty on adapting creative strategies for the digital landscape

      Kantar's Soumya Mohanty on adapting creative strategies for the digital landscape

      How it Works

      As govt mulls guidelines, experts call for inclusion of digital, heavy penalties to curb surrogate ads

      As govt mulls guidelines, experts call for inclusion of digital, heavy penalties to curb surrogate ads

      Digital

      A product customers never wanted?: The rise and fall of Koo

      A product customers never wanted?: The rise and fall of Koo