Equitas SFB becomes official banking partner for Chennai Super Kings

Through this collaboration, Equitas is introducing a range of banking benefits up to seven percent interest on savings, no maintenance charges, reward points on all debit cards, and contactless KYC video services

By  Storyboard18Feb 19, 2024 1:44 PM
As part of this partnership, Chennai Super Kings team will sport the Equitas Small Finance Bank logo on leading side of headgear. (Image source: Moneycontrol)

Equitas Small Finance Bank announced its partnership as the official banking partner with Chennai Super Kings.

As part of this partnership, Chennai Super Kings team will sport the Equitas Small Finance Bank logo on leading side of headgear.

“At Equitas, we firmly believe in taking pride of one’s performance and it is our delight to partner with the home team again as CSK has exhibited their resilience and skills across multiple seasons. Associating with a team of champions, we look forward to strengthen the society by providing crucial financial support to our customers be champions in their respective lives,” said Murali Vaidyanathan, senior president and country head – branch banking - liabilities, products and wealth, Equitas SFB.

“Just like the CSK team, we at Equitas believe in committing to our customers throughout challenges to assist in their victory on and off the pitch,” said Vaidyanathan.

  “We are delighted to announce the return of Equitas Small Finance Bank to our family for the upcoming 2024 season. Our strong bond extends beyond the cricket field, encompassing collaborations for the Super Kings Academy and Junior Super Kings. We believe that their vision of elevating the lives of Indian youth aligns seamlessly with our quest for excellence and are confident of establishing a winning synergy on and off the field,” said Mr. Kasi Viswanathan, CEO, Chennai Super Kings.

  Through this collaboration, Equitas is introducing a range of banking benefits up to seven percent interest on savings, no maintenance charges, reward points on all debit cards, and contactless KYC video services with the aim of building stronger connects.

Currently, Equitas aims to further expand its footprint and extend its services for both customers and cricket enthusiasts.


