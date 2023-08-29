Eveready unveils new logo and refreshes brand identity

Eveready Industries India Ltd unveils its new brand logo. The ‘Eveready’ logotype held within the Red Ellipse or a ‘disc power button’ brought together the typeface and the Cat-o-9 reflecting strong cues of energy and authority. Drawing from the brand’s inherent association of ‘power/energy’ a contemporary new identity has been created signaling infinite possibilities and transformation towards a future committed to innovation, vibrancy, modernity, trust and empathy.

While retaining the ‘Cat-O-9’ unit which has been a defining image of the brand, the revamped Eveready logo marks a strategic drive; it derives its inspiration from the loop of infinity. It becomes fluid, animated and dynamic, symbolizing endless source of power and energy. It is marked by intentional asymmetry; the left side is slightly smaller than the right. The design is denotative of progress - from uncertainty to empowerment. This transformation bespeaks a future-ready, self-aware brand. The tagline 'Give Me Power. Give Me Red.' reinforces Eveready's identity as an unwavering source of strength and resilience.

Speaking about the rebranding, Anirban Banerjee, Sr. Vice President & SBU Head (Batteries & Flashlights) of Eveready Industries India Ltd. said, “ The iconic Eveready brand has enhanced its respect, reach and recall over time, matching its products and quality with the best in the world. With evolving consumer needs, the brand needed to transform and expand its portfolio, offering powerful, premium and innovative products. It was thus important for the brand to be seen as relevant and contemporary across age groups in the new world as it straddled the new portfolios.

What happens when you pass energy through the Eveready disc? It starts to move and gather momentum. As the pace of the spin increases, the moving shape assumes the form of an infinity symbol. The new logo in motion stands for the brand’s vision of limitless progress and infinite power.” added, Mr. Banerjee.