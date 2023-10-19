Global makeup brand Nars Cosmetics enters the Indian market

NARS Cosmetics, the global makeup brand founded by makeup artist and photographer François Nars, announced it is launching in India this October. The brand's decision to launch in India is driven by the country’s rising beauty consciousness, including consumers’ increasing investment in beauty.

Barbara Calcagni, president, NARS Cosmetics, Drunk Elephant, and Tory Burch Fragrances, shared, “NARS is thrilled to launch in India, a thriving market that holds immense potential for our brands. With a growing demand for premium cosmetics and passionate beauty consumers who are influenced by global beauty trends and self-care, NARS is excited to bring innovative and high-quality products that will empower our fans and enhance their self-expression.”

Nicole Tan, president and chief executive officer, Shiseido Asia Pacific said, “This is a proud and much awaited moment for us at Shiseido Asia Pacific as we expand our presence in a dynamic and vibrant market like India with the launch of NARS Cosmetics. Through our strong distribution partnership with Shoppers Stop, we are looking forward to expanding our consumer reach with our omnichannel presence across the country. We have bold ambitions for NARS Cosmetics in India and are confident that we will bring more excitement and empowerment through beauty to the Indian beauty market, starting from this festive season.”

In November, the brand will open the doors to its first boutique in India at Select CityWalk, New Delhi. The boutique will feature a three-sided storefront with visuals photographed by François Nars, modern amenities, large format media for images and campaign films and a design conceived by founder and creative director François Nars and Fabien Baron, of New York design firm Baron & Baron.

Biju Kassim, customer care associate and CEO - beauty, at Shoppers Stop, added, “Through our partnership with Shiseido, we are excited to introduce the globally renowned brand, NARS Cosmetics, to our valued Indian customers. Our mission has consistently been to elevate the beauty landscape in India, pushing boundaries and redefining beauty norms, similarly to NARS. This is a huge moment for us, and we will continue to deliver a world-class makeup experience to beauty enthusiasts in the country while allowing our customers to embrace this new era.”