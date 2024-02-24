comScore            

Google responds to MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar's warning about Gemini AI violations

The MoS raised concerns on X regarding Google's AI tool potentially violating Intermediary Rules (IT Rules) of the IT Act. Google has responded, acknowledging the issue and assuring improvement.

By  Storyboard18Feb 24, 2024 12:49 PM
The tech giant also provided a background on the AI tool that said Gemini is built in line with Google’s AI Principles, and has safeguards to anticipate and test for a wide range of safety risks. (Representative Image: Mitchell Luo via Unsplash)

Concerns flared on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday when Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, called out Google’s AI tool, Gemini, for violating Intermediary Rules (IT Rules) of the IT Act.

The controversy stemmed from a user-shared screenshot on X, where the AI tool responded to queries on Prime Minister Narendra Modi with an alleged bias.

Google has responded to the issue. 

“We’ve worked quickly to address this issue. Gemini is built as a creativity and productivity tool and may not always be reliable, especially when it comes to responding to some prompts about current events, political topics, or evolving news. This is something that we’re constantly working on improving,” said a Google spokesperson.

The tech giant also provided a background on the AI tool that said Gemini is built in line with Google’s AI Principles, and has safeguards to anticipate and test for a wide range of safety risks. They company said they also prioritise identifying and preventing harmful or policy-violating responses from showing in Gemini.  

“We take information quality seriously across our products, and have developed protections against low-quality information along with tools to help people learn more about the information they see online. In the event of a low quality / outdated response, we quickly implement improvements.We also offer people easy ways to verify information with our double-check feature, which evaluates whether there's content on the web to substantiate Gemini's responses,” read an excerpt from the note on the AI tool’s background.


First Published on Feb 24, 2024 11:50 AM

