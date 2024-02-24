Google responds to MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar's warning about Gemini AI violations

Concerns flared on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday when Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, called out Google’s AI tool, Gemini, for violating Intermediary Rules (IT Rules) of the IT Act.

The controversy stemmed from a user-shared screenshot on X, where the AI tool responded to queries on Prime Minister Narendra Modi with an alleged bias.

Google has responded to the issue.

“We’ve worked quickly to address this issue. Gemini is built as a creativity and productivity tool and may not always be reliable, especially when it comes to responding to some prompts about current events, political topics, or evolving news. This is something that we’re constantly working on improving,” said a Google spokesperson.

The tech giant also provided a background on the AI tool that said Gemini is built in line with Google’s AI Principles, and has safeguards to anticipate and test for a wide range of safety risks. They company said they also prioritise identifying and preventing harmful or policy-violating responses from showing in Gemini.