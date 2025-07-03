            
  • Home
  • brand-marketing
  • meesho-files-confidential-drhp-to-raise-rs-4250-crore-ipo-size-may-touch-rs-8500-crore-72855

Meesho files confidential DRHP to raise Rs 4,250 crore; IPO size may touch Rs 8,500 crore

The proposed IPO includes a Rs 4,250 crore primary capital raise and could total up to Rs 8,500 crore (approximately $1 billion) when factoring in secondary share sales.

By  Storyboard18Jul 3, 2025 3:25 PM
Meesho files confidential DRHP to raise Rs 4,250 crore; IPO size may touch Rs 8,500 crore
Meesho has completed key pre-IPO formalities, it restructured its board, flipped back to India from its earlier U.S. holding structure, and transitioned into a public entity (Image source: Moneycontrol)

Meesho has taken a significant leap toward its public market debut. The Bengaluru-based firm has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with SEBI through the confidential route, a regulatory provision that allows companies to initiate IPO proceedings without disclosing sensitive business information to the public or competitors like Amazon and Flipkart.

As per a report by Moneycontrol, the proposed IPO includes a Rs 4,250 crore primary capital raise and could total up to Rs 8,500 crore (approximately $1 billion) when factoring in secondary share sales. The listing is likely targeted for the September–October 2025 window, aligning with improved investor sentiment around tech-led growth stories.

Meesho joins a fast-growing pack of digital-first companies preparing to hit Dalal Street. In the past fortnight alone, Wakefit, Curefoods, Pine Labs and Shadowfax have filed DRHPs to collectively raise around Rs 6,000 crore in primary capital, signalling renewed optimism in India's tech IPO pipeline after a prolonged funding winter.

In preparation, Meesho has completed key pre-IPO formalities, it restructured its board, flipped back to India from its earlier U.S. holding structure, and transitioned into a public entity, all key milestones in its journey from unicorn to potential market mover.

By opting for the confidential route, Meesho retains strategic flexibility, able to tweak timelines based on market volatility, a path increasingly favoured by startups like Groww and Shadowfax. The move also hints at sharper competition in India’s evolving e-commerce landscape, where margins are thin and IP protection is critical.


Tags
First Published on Jul 3, 2025 3:25 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Marketing

Suzuki's 'Made in India' Jimny powers past Mercedes to become Japan’s top importer

Suzuki's 'Made in India' Jimny powers past Mercedes to become Japan’s top importer

Brand Marketing

Trent clocks 20% rise in revenue in Q1 FY26, shares plummet 7% as firm lowers near-term growth

Trent clocks 20% rise in revenue in Q1 FY26, shares plummet 7% as firm lowers near-term growth

Brand Marketing

Acer bets big on gaming, tier-2 cities, smart appliances; gaming takes 30% of marketing spend

Acer bets big on gaming, tier-2 cities, smart appliances; gaming takes 30% of marketing spend

How it Works

Advertisers on X’s hashtag ban and vertical ad pricing: Inward focus could trigger lower ad spends

Advertisers on X’s hashtag ban and vertical ad pricing: Inward focus could trigger lower ad spends

Brand Marketing

Reliance Retail invests in UK’s FACEGYM; Tira to lead FACEGYM’s India entry

Reliance Retail invests in UK’s FACEGYM; Tira to lead FACEGYM’s India entry

Brand Makers

The trio of video, social and retail to lead India’s adex growth in 2025: MAGNA

The trio of video, social and retail to lead India’s adex growth in 2025: MAGNA

Brand Marketing

Delhi HC orders Patanjali to remove ad after Dabur complaint over Chyawanprash

Delhi HC orders Patanjali to remove ad after Dabur complaint over Chyawanprash