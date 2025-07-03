Bira 91's parent company B9 Beverages restructures its leadership team

ADVERTISEMENT
B9 Beverages, parent company of Bira 91, has restructured its leadership team. This comes at a time when the company is facing liquidity and repayment related issues to retail investors from fintech marketplace KredX.
Bira 91 has appointed Vikram Qanungo as its chief financial officer, after he held this position from 2015 to 2018. Qanungo succeeds Meghna Agrawal who was the CFO from 2019-2024. Bira 91 has also roped in Manoj Mishra as the vice president - manufacturing. Prior to this, Mishra was the head - supply chain, India & SEA, Ball Corporation.
Nayanabhiram Deekonda has been elevated to senior vice president - sales. Deekonda, who succeeds Deepak Malhotra who joined Inbrew (in 2023) as chief business officer - beer, previously was the SVP - chief of people, product and growth.
Deepak Sinha too has been promoted to SVP - brand and innovation. Prior to this, he was VP - international business. Sudhir Jain, who is the SVP and chief of integrated supply will also look into people functions at the company. And, Vandana Sahni, who was the head - financial planning and analysis at Bira 91, has been designated as chief of staff and head, strategy.