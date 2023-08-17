Google to launch enhanced fact-check ahead of 2024 elections: Google’s Kate Beddoe

Google has been actively fortifying its news division in India. The tech giant recently revealed its plans to expand Google News to include two additional Indian languages, Gujarati and Punjabi, augmenting the language count to ten for Indian users. This expansion is aimed at delivering personalized news experiences to users within the country.

During the Google News Summit held in New Delhi, Storyboard18 conducted an interview with Kate Beddoe, director of news partnerships for Google APAC, delving into Google's efforts to combat misinformation, particularly in the context of upcoming elections. Beddoe also shared insights into the impact of generative AI and its role in refocusing attention on ground reporting.

Edited excerpts.

With the Lok Sabha Elections of 2024 on the horizon, could you elaborate on Google's initiatives to counter misinformation in India?

This stands as a paramount global challenge, with particular prominence in India, especially in light of the forthcoming elections. Google has established a robust fact-checking network, having trained over 43,000 journalists to forge collaborations against misinformation. This empowers newsrooms to effectively detect and eliminate false information and hoaxes.

Furthermore, we make substantial investments in media literacy campaigns, aiming to equip digitally literate individuals with critical thinking skills. This extends beyond just students or young audiences, encompassing anyone capable of critically assessing the information they encounter. Our focus lies in enhancing the signals within our platform through toolset improvements.

To address this, we are introducing an escalated fact-check presence and poll check on our platforms as the elections approach. Our approach to misinformation hinges on collaboration and partnerships, grounded in three pillars: collaborative efforts with newsrooms, user education, and product enhancements to synergise these aspects effectively. As we navigate the election period, our investment in these strategies will continue to intensify.

Could you elaborate on the influence of generative AI on the news industry, along with Google's perspective?

Google's commitment to AI has spanned a significant timeframe, encompassing a spectrum of advancements ranging from spellcheck and autocomplete to generative AI, which serves to engender a common understanding of the technology's potential applications among individuals.

Google's legacy underscores its commitment to responsible innovation, ensuring that emerging possibilities align not only with feasibility but also adhere to sound principles of governance and AI utilization.

Within the realm of newsrooms, there exists a considerable scope for cultivating operational efficiencies. Our interactions with newsrooms centre on diverse applications of AI. Some news organizations are developing use cases, such as employing AI to generate standardized reports for data-intensive subjects like weather or stock markets. This automation enables newsrooms to allocate more resources to on-the-ground reporting by streamlining procedural aspects. One discernible trend is the revival of focus on the distinct and exceptional facets of journalism, as resources are liberated through the strategic utilization of efficiency-enhancing techniques, gaming methodologies, and tools. Nonetheless, it remains an early phase, necessitating robust partnerships and candid dialogues to navigate the multifaceted applications of AI. We are keen to learn about its various applications and address concerns, tailoring our responses to leverage the opportunities this technology presents.

Could you elaborate on the initiatives concerning personalization and localisation of news content in the Indian market?

Google News has recently incorporated two new languages, exemplifying our commitment to localising news content. Recent research on Indian language users underscores their impressive educational backgrounds and attractiveness from an advertising standpoint. By facilitating more platforms, disseminating research, and collaborating with the news industry to ensure quality content across languages, we aim to strengthen the relationship between news providers and users, transcending language barriers and fostering deeper connections.

Could you provide insights into India-specific news consumption trends?

One delightful aspect, particularly for an Australian like me, is the significant role cricket assumes in news consumption in India. Indian news consumers are both curious and avid readers. Consequently, it's commonplace to observe voracious consumption of multiple news sources—an inclination unique to India. Additionally, the preference for video content, particularly in the form of podcasts among younger audiences, is discernible. People are more willing to invest time listening than reading.

What are some of the distinctive challenges faced by news publishers in India?

The challenge of operating within a newsroom, where the potential audience encompasses 22 distinct languages, is intriguing and impactful. This phenomenon also influences news consumption patterns and poses implications for content dissemination. Traditionally, local newspapers were closely associated with local languages, whereas the widening scope allows a newspaper from Gujarat to resonate with an audience in Mumbai. While this expansion presents opportunities, it equally intensifies competition. Conversations with publishers highlight language's dual role, creating opportunities while also stimulating growth and potential competitors catering to diverse audiences.