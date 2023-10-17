comScore

GroupM and Criteo enter into a partnership to bolster omnichannel commerce media capabilities

As commerce media continues to accelerate, Criteo and GroupM plan to evolve the partnership by looking at strategic opportunities across media-buying capabilities and insights to drive predictive decision- making.

By  Storyboard18Oct 17, 2023 11:43 AM
The partnership brings together product sales data and the proprietary media solutions of GroupM. (Representative Image: Claudio Schwarz via Unsplash)

Criteo, the commerce media company, and GroupM, WPP’s media investment group, announced the first partnership in Asia Pacific (APAC) to strengthen omnichannel commerce media capabilities for GroupM clients in the region.

The partnership brings together product sales data and the proprietary media solutions of GroupM.

"The innovation in commerce that will be made possible through this collaboration with Criteo is a significant and hugely exciting development for advertisers in APAC, and for our industry as a whole,” said Anita Munro, chief investment officer, GroupM APAC. “Combining Criteo’s commerce media capabilities with our own not only strengthens our commerce offering in the region, but also allows us to set a new standard for what’s possible in advertising by bringing products, media, clients and consumers closer than ever before.”

The partnership between Criteo and GroupM will also expand access for GroupM’s clients to Criteo’s omnichannel monetization solution. This solution allows retailers to manage their entire media inventory across both ecommerce and physical retail while enabling brands and agencies to seamlessly discover and purchase omnichannel media from leading retailers. Tools available to GroupM clients include 360° media asset activation, ranging from in-store activations such as point-of-sale displays, to out-of-store activations like inbox sampling, and online activations such as email and social.

"Together with GroupM, we are honored to usher in the next era of omnichannel marketing in the region,” said Taranjeet Singh, managing director, enterprise, APAC at Criteo. “This partnership represents a union of industry leadership, and we are optimistic that it will drive greater integration across omnichannel campaigns and elevate success for brands and advertisers.”

As commerce media continues to accelerate, Criteo and GroupM plan to evolve the partnership by looking at strategic opportunities across media-buying capabilities and insights to drive predictive decision- making.


