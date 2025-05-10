            

IPL teams stand united in solidarity with Operation Sindoor

Following the wake of Operation Sindoor, BCCI halted IPL 2025 amidst military tensions between the two nuclear power nations. IPL teams have expressed their solidarity for the Indian Army by taking to their respective IG handles.

By  Storyboard18May 10, 2025 1:16 PM
IPL teams stand in solidarity of the Indian Armed Forces. (Image Source: UC Cricket)

Following the deadly attack on Pahalgam that claimed 26 innocent lives, the Indian armed forces launched 'Operation Sindoor' aimed to attack the terror infrastructures in Pakistan and its occupied regions in Kashmir. Following this move, there have been varied changes witnessed in the advertising and marketing world, where several brands across categories like travel, outdoor and hospitality temporarily paused its promotional activities.

In parallel, telecom operators have been directed to ensure uninterrupted connectivity in border areas, while operations at 32 airports remain temporarily halted as a safety measure. The BCCI also paused IPL 2025 amid mounting military tensions between the two nuclear-armed nations.

Following this move, IPL teams have expressed their solidarity for the Indian Army by taking to their respective Instagram (IG) handles.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) expressed their support, emphasizing that the nation always comes before everything else.

images.storyboard18.com

Gujarat Titans, Royal Challenges Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad followed suit too and came up with posts pledging their support for the armed forces.

images.storyboard18.com

images.storyboard18.com

images.storyboard18.com

Lucknow Super Giants too expressed their full support by saluting to the armed forces.

images.storyboard18.com

Kolkata Knight Riders showed their firm backing through the creative of an army personnel holding the Indian flag high.

images.storyboard18.com

Such a similar move was followed by Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals too.

images.storyboard18.com

images.storyboard18.com


Travel companies ixigo, EaseMyTrip, Cox & Kings halt their offerings for Turkey, China, Azerbaijan & Uzbekistan

PwC lays off 1,500 employees in the US amid restructuring and slowing growth

Google to pay $50 million to settle racial bias lawsuit by Black employees

Samsung cancels Galaxy S25 Edge global launch in Delhi amid India-Pakistan tensions

Flipkart VP Ashish Vijayvergiya to launch new venture within company, following path of super.money, PhonePe

Global Ads Spotlight: When AI met Animal Welfare in a Pedigree campaign to boost pet adoptions

BCCI may pause IPL 2025 amid security concerns; final decision expected today

