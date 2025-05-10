IPL teams stand united in solidarity with Operation Sindoor

ADVERTISEMENT
Following the deadly attack on Pahalgam that claimed 26 innocent lives, the Indian armed forces launched 'Operation Sindoor' aimed to attack the terror infrastructures in Pakistan and its occupied regions in Kashmir. Following this move, there have been varied changes witnessed in the advertising and marketing world, where several brands across categories like travel, outdoor and hospitality temporarily paused its promotional activities.
In parallel, telecom operators have been directed to ensure uninterrupted connectivity in border areas, while operations at 32 airports remain temporarily halted as a safety measure. The BCCI also paused IPL 2025 amid mounting military tensions between the two nuclear-armed nations.
Following this move, IPL teams have expressed their solidarity for the Indian Army by taking to their respective Instagram (IG) handles.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) expressed their support, emphasizing that the nation always comes before everything else.
Gujarat Titans, Royal Challenges Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad followed suit too and came up with posts pledging their support for the armed forces.
Lucknow Super Giants too expressed their full support by saluting to the armed forces.
Kolkata Knight Riders showed their firm backing through the creative of an army personnel holding the Indian flag high.
Such a similar move was followed by Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals too.