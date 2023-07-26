Havas Media becomes media AOR for Joyalukkas

Havas Media Network India, the specialised media arm of Havas India, has been appointed as the media agency-on-record (AOR) of the jewellery chain, Joyalukkas. Havas Media Network India takes charge of driving the media duties for Joyalukkas across all offline channels, encompassing television, print, radio, cinema and out-of-home (OOH).

The account will be led by Saurabh Jain, president - South, Havas Media India, from the agency's Bengaluru office. The win came on the heels of a multi-agency pitch.

As Joyalukkas looks to solidify its brand awareness and expand its offerings further throughout the country, Havas Media Network India emerged as the preferred partner to spearhead their media strategy.

Commenting on the association, Joy Alukkas, CMD, Joyalukkas Group, stated, "Joyalukkas has always been committed to delivering the finest jewellery and exceptional experiences to our customers. With Havas Media Network India's remarkable track record and strategic insights, we are confident in their ability to amplify our brand presence and ensure that our message reaches our esteemed customers in the most relevant and relatable manner."

Mohit Joshi, chief executive officer, Havas Media Network India, said, "Havas Media Network India and Joyalukkas are set to embark on a dynamic and transformative partnership, geared towards bringing Joyalukkas' legacy of elegance and splendour to even greater heights in the ever-evolving market. Our team is fully committed to curating meaningful impact that resonate with their target audience and further strengthen Joyalukkas' position as a leading jewellery brand in India and beyond."