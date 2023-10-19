Hip-hop is currently the fastest-growing music genre in the country and brands know it: Anshul Ailawadi

Emiway Bantai, Divine, Naezy, Raftaar, Badshah, Honey Singh, Raja Kumari, and many others have become household names, playing a crucial role in popularising hip-hop music in India. Beyond just a music genre, hip-hop has evolved into a creative community and a language of expression, protest, and storytelling, capturing the attention of both audiences and brands. From masala brands and clothing lines to original content on over-the-top (OTT) platforms, everyone is leveraging a hip-hop track to generate buzz.

Meanwhile, MTV is all set to launch their hip-hop talent show for the third season.

In an exclusive interview with Storyboard18, Anshul Ailawadi, head of youth, music, and English entertainment at Viacom18, talks about the upcoming show, the vibrant hip-hop culture in India, the growing interest of brands in the genre, and more.

Edited excerpts from the interview:

There have been two successful seasons of Hustle, and now there is going to be a third. What has changed over the three seasons? What have been your key takeaways?

It all started in 2019 with Season One, venturing into hip-hop, which wasn’t mainstream back then. A pivotal lesson from the first two seasons was recognising that the essence of the show lies in the music, not just the visuals. Season Two marked a strategic shift where we decided to prioritise music. This influenced everything—our processes, focus, and investments—all aligned to create and ensure the availability of the music.

Two factors fuelled our success: the rare music-first perspective and breaking free from visual stereotypes. Season Three builds on these insights, with a strong emphasis on music and the addition of sought-after producer Anurag Saikia. Our partnership with T-Series has significantly amplified our reach, a trend we aim to continue in the new season. Our goal is clear — take the music to the world. We're not gatekeepers; The Hustle stage is open to anyone wanting to express themselves through music and words.

What has been the growth of the show in terms of viewers, reach, and engagement?

In terms of investments, Season Three has shown significant, healthy double-digit growth, continuing the positive trajectory from Season Two. This strategic move is well-aligned with the substantial expansion on the revenue side, reassuring stakeholders that the growth in revenue has surpassed the increase in costs, indicative of the intrinsic health of the property.

The viewership data for MTV Hustle 2.0, particularly on JioCinema -- the season achieved remarkable success. It garnered over 1.2 billion views and accumulated a watch time of more than 34 million minutes on JioCinema. Additionally, the season contributed to a substantial increase of over 2.8 million subscribers on JioCinema, accumulating an impressive nine billion impressions.

MTV Hustle 2.0 delivered 148 hip-hop tracks, successfully bringing underground rap music into the mainstream. Notably, contestant Instagram profiles witnessed an extraordinary 80x average growth in followers within just three months. On KaanPhod Music, the season achieved a significant impact with over 12 billion impressions, 1.6 billion views, and the addition of 3.6 million subscribers. The cumulative watch time for the season surpassed 57 million hours.

This data, sourced from YouTube Analytics and spanning from September 3, 2022, to October 14, 2023, indicates the substantial success and reach of MTV Hustle 2.0. In terms of broadcast, the season attained an impressive cumulative reach of 39 million, with total impressions adding up to 37 million, highlighting a robust viewership. These metrics collectively highlight the triumph of Season Two and indicate a promising trajectory for the ongoing Season Three, emphasising the show's continued resonance and success.

Brands have been very keen on hip-hop in the last year or two. Has brand participation in Hustle also grown? How does it help them?

In terms of brand participation, growth has been phenomenal, with POCO as the title sponsor and co-powered by sponsors including G0VO Soundbars, T-Series, Wildstone, and Appy Fizz in Season Three.

Additionally, we have associate sponsors such as Adidas Originals and Cadbury 5 Star. As the show gears up to go on air, we anticipate the addition of one or two more sponsors, despite facing inventory constraints due to the overwhelming response from brands. The brand engagement has been exceptional.

When it comes to broadening our reach and using rap as a powerful instrument to connect with Gen Z and millennials, it's a unique opportunity. Unlike many other formats or genres, hip-hop provides a clear canvas with its words, beats, and music. However, the flexibility of the medium comes with challenges. The absence of strict rules requires a deep commitment to creative ability and messaging.

At Hustle, we refrain from being gatekeepers of Indian hip-hop, welcoming anyone with words, expressions, beats, and a story to tell. Brands embracing this authenticity will find it easier to navigate the Gen Z landscape, characterised by a demand for genuine and real narratives. In this environment, authenticity is the key to winning hearts.

Do you see non-endemic brands also taking notice of hip-hop?

Among others, beverages are an entirely new category for us. The quality of brand engagement has significantly risen because brands now perceive the property not merely as a set of deliverables in an Excel sheet but as a platform with cultural messaging. This shift in engagement is distinct and impactful. Looking forward, there's an untapped opportunity, perhaps for the next season, where brands can enhance their involvement.

As we observe substantial growth in the social following and influence of all our contestants from the beginning to the end of Hustle, a savvy brand could extend its partnership beyond the show's duration, capitalising on the contestants' prolonged engagement. This prospect aligns with our objective of creating hip-hop talent, making it an appealing avenue for brands to explore in the upcoming season.

How are you promoting the show?

You'll notice many brands today heavily investing in digital spends, often due to a lack of their own following or digital foundations. However, we've strategically invested over many years, resulting in remarkably high organic rates. Even with minimal additional investment, our digital presence remains robust—an inherent strength for our business. Consequently, this season, a significant portion of our investments are directed towards building awareness through ATL (above the line) strategies, traditional platforms, and innovative approaches.

What sets our approach apart is the shift in perspective. Rather than marketing a TV show named ‘Hustle’, our team has set out to promote 125 original compositions by 16 to 20 stellar artists over three months. This unique perspective transforms the entire approach to our marketing strategy.

Overall, what is your perspective on the growth of hip-hop in India, and how is it helping brands?

Brands that are strategically tapping into this space can make a significant impact. It's somewhat surprising that hip-hop took this long to break out in a country as young and diverse as India. Season Three of Hustle reflects this diversity, showcasing various linguistic and musical flavours from different regions.