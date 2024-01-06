Home appliances company Atomberg inks a long-term sponsorship deal with BCCI

Indian home appliances company Atomberg has signed up as a central sponsor with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in a long-term deal. In order to take its association with cricket deeper, Atomberg has inked a deal with BCCI to make it an official partner for all India home cricket till June 2026.

"Broadcast cricket has been a key media pillar of building brand Atomberg for the last two years and we have seen the power of cricket in catapulting both brand and business metrics," said Arindam Paul, Founding Member & Chief Business Officer of Atomberg Technologies Private Limited

Paul added that it is "Only apt that the association started with the women’s team’s dominant performance against the mighty Aussies in a year when we have the women’s T20 world cup." The deal covers 48 fixtures.

In other BCCI updates, on January 3, BCCI officially announced the commencement of the Request for Quotation (RFQ) process for the acquisition of partnership rights for the Women’s Premier League.

The board also set a base price of Rs 1750 crore per year for Indian Premier League (IPL) title sponsorship rights spanning 74 matches over five years.