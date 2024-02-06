I am here for my country and I will do everything I can for my country: MIB's Anurag Thakur

The DNPA Conclave and Awards 2024 has kicked off in Delhi, with a focus on the future of digital media in a time of AI-led transformation and the relationship between news publishers and Big Tech platforms.

The conclave opened with an address by Tanmay Maheshwari, Chairman, Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) and Managing Director, Amar Ujala and a stimulating discussion featuring Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State, Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India. The minister spoke about how India plans to lead the global race by adopting a digital first approach. The conclave also included sessions by S Krishnan, Secretary, Meity and Anurag Thakur, Minister, Information and Broadcasting, Government of India.

One of the sessions that followed was a fireside chat between Anurag Thakur and industry professionals - Ashish Pherwani, partner, M&E at EY, Puneet Jain, CEO, HT Media, Tanmay Maheshwari, MD, Amar Ujala and Avinash Pandey, CEO, ABP Network. They discussed how digital innovation will transform the media landscape.

Ceredibility is the number one reason behind readers choosing a news platform. “Our focus is on making sure that credible news is delivered. It is our prime duty,” said Thakur. The challenge lies in focusing on the important and credible stuff not the glamorous. This is a problem across industries and not just in the media space. “The issue is regulation and self-regulation. “All news platforms - print, digital and electronic are self-regulating. We can’t say that a small player us more responsible than a large player because they have more at stake,” added Thakur.

“Time is given for people to mature and become responsible. Time however, is limited. Those who abide soon are in there clear,” he added. Rules and regulations are the same for everyone.

Digital India is the future and will only catapult it towards global success.