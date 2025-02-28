Storyboard18 DNPA Conclave: Media leaders urge caution on AI investments amid industry shifts

As artificial intelligence continues to reshape industries worldwide, media and entertainment executives are urging caution when it comes to large-scale investments in the still-developing technology. Speaking at the Storyboard18 DNPA Conclave on Thursday, industry leaders emphasized the need for a measured approach, warning that AI’s impact on revenue and profitability remains uncertain.

Ranjana Mangla, Senior Vice President and Head of Ad Revenue at Sony LIV, emphasized AI’s nascent role in the over-the-top (OTT) streaming sector, noting that while the technology has contributed to cost efficiencies, it has yet to drive substantial change.

“I think artificial intelligence, at least in the OTT world, is still in its early days and has yet to make a significant difference,” Mangla said. “So, instead of investing in it outright, observe, watch, and then invest because revenue and profitability are at the core of it. Everything comes at a certain cost.”

Sanjay Sindhwani, Chief Executive of Indian Express Online Media, echoed that sentiment, pointing out that while digital media organizations have been proactive in adopting subscription models, e-papers, and paywall content, the sector continues to grapple with profitability.

“Let it evolve and then invest,” Sindhwani advised, cautioning against premature commitments to new technologies.

Hemant Jain, President and Head of Digital Business at Lokmat Media, emphasized the broader challenges media companies face in keeping pace with technological shifts, content demands, and the dominance of major tech platforms.

“We are the most challenged lot because we try to align ourselves with every single changing element, whether it’s technology, content, formats, or big tech, we are trying to please everyone,” Jain said. “And in the end, when we sit down together to discuss revenue, we all feel very challenged.”

Jain urged media organizations to collaborate on data initiatives, arguing that a unified first-party customer data platform could position the industry as a formidable player in the data economy.

“If we can collaborate and create the largest repository of first-party customer data, you wouldn’t be surprised if tomorrow we become the largest data company,” he added.

While AI holds promise for media innovation, experts stressed the enduring importance of original content. Sunny Sen, Co-Founder and Chief Executive of Conscent.ai, warned that no amount of AI-driven personalization can replace compelling storytelling.

“Without original content, there is no amount of AI personalization or technology that can build revenue models,” Sen said. “At the end of the day, the product is the content—it is nothing else.”

Manavdeep Singh, Founder of Publive, highlighted AI’s potential to expand regional-language content but noted the ongoing challenge of translation accuracy.

“Regional markets are warming up to consume content in their local languages, but it is still limited,” Singh said. “For example, content related to personal finance and other genres in regional languages is minimal.”