Storyboard18 DNPA Conclave: Experts weigh in on opportunities and challenges of AI’s expanding role in media

As artificial intelligence continues to reshape industries, media and technology experts say the advent of large language models (LLMs) is leveling the playing field for smaller media companies, enabling them to harness data-driven insights and personalize content for audiences in unprecedented ways.

Speaking at the second edition of the Storyboard18 DNPA Conclave in New Delhi on Thursday, Puneet Jain, co-founder of HT Media, noted that AI was once an advantage held by tech giants with the resources to integrate machine learning into advertising-driven business models. The emergence of LLMs, however, has removed many of those barriers, he said.

“With LLMs, biases have been eliminated,” Jain said, adding that AI’s accessibility is empowering smaller players to optimize content distribution and audience engagement.

Shaurya Rao Nigam, co-founder and chief executive of Justbaat.ai, echoed this sentiment, pointing to AI’s role in broadening media’s linguistic reach. “Many media companies are leveraging AI to translate content into multiple languages, resulting in greater audience engagement,” Nigam said. “AI is enabling the industry to serve segments that were previously overlooked.”

Beyond content translation, AI’s impact on media extends to revenue generation and operational efficiency. Kawaljit Singh Bedi, co-founder and chief technology and product officer at Frammer, predicted that artificial intelligence will significantly influence both cost management and revenue streams for media organizations.

“AI can save time, free up resources, enhance human creativity, and accelerate content production, factors that ultimately attract more advertisers,” Bedi said.

The technology’s capabilities extend beyond content creation. Siddharth Srinivasan, who leads go-to-market strategy at ElevenLabs, described AI as an invaluable tool for brand identity and audience engagement.

“Every brand, whether it’s intellectual property, content, a public figure, or a company, can use AI to forge deeper connections,” Srinivasan said. “AI can personify a brand, give it a voice, and create personalized, hyper-targeted conversational experiences.”

One of AI’s most promising applications in media, experts said, is its ability to combat misinformation. Ankush Sabharwal, founder of CoRover AI, emphasized AI’s potential to mitigate the spread of fake news.

“AI can track and authenticate digital footprints, helping to identify the source of infringing content,” Sabharwal said. “We can significantly curb fake news and pirated content distribution while fostering innovation.”

As AI adoption accelerates, industry insiders believe startups will play a crucial role in developing specialized tools for media organizations. Shaurya Sahay, co-founder of Hewto.ai, predicted a rise in AI-driven software solutions tailored to the needs of news publishers and content creators.

“Media companies will increasingly invest in AI tooling, whether for content generation, audience analytics, or contextual personalization,” Sahay said. “Startups will be at the forefront of these innovations.”