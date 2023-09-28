comScore

IAA India AGM and Elections: Avinash Pandey, Abhishek Karnani, Nandini Dias, Jaideep Gandhi elected

The ad industry body's election saw the unanimous selection of members to key positions.

By  Storyboard18Sep 28, 2023 9:51 AM
Avinash Pandey said, “The India Chapter of the IAA is arguably the most active industry Association of its kind in the country. Its initiatives cover a wide spectrum of areas including saluting excellence in Marketing, Creativity and communicating Sustainability. In the year gone by, we also started Tech Pulse to cater to the growing digital market"

Avinash Pandey, CEO of ABP Network, was re-elected as the President of the India Chapter of the IAA (International Advertising Association) during the Annual General Meeting held on September 27.

The AGM also saw the unanimous selection of the following members to key positions: Abhishek Karnani (President, Free Press Journal Group) as Vice President, Nandini Dias (Independent Advisor) as Honorary Secretary, and Jaideep Gandhi (Founder, Another Idea) as Honorary Treasurer. Five members were elected as voting members, including Srinivasan K Swamy (Chairman & Managing Director, R K Swamy Ltd), M.V. Shreyams Kumar (Managing Director, Mathrubhumi Printing & Publishing Co Ltd), Prasanth Kumar (CEO-South Asia, GroupM), Anant Goenka (Executive Director, The Indian Express Pvt Ltd), and Janak Sarda (Director, Blue Logic Systems).

Pandey said, “The India Chapter of the IAA is arguably the most active industry Association of its kind in the country. Its initiatives cover a wide spectrum of areas including saluting excellence in Marketing, Creativity and communicating Sustainability. In the year gone by, we also started Tech Pulse to cater to the growing digital market"


First Published on Sep 28, 2023 9:51 AM

