IAA India AGM and Elections: Avinash Pandey, Abhishek Karnani, Nandini Dias, Jaideep Gandhi elected

Avinash Pandey, CEO of ABP Network, was re-elected as the President of the India Chapter of the IAA (International Advertising Association) during the Annual General Meeting held on September 27.

The AGM also saw the unanimous selection of the following members to key positions: Abhishek Karnani (President, Free Press Journal Group) as Vice President, Nandini Dias (Independent Advisor) as Honorary Secretary, and Jaideep Gandhi (Founder, Another Idea) as Honorary Treasurer. Five members were elected as voting members, including Srinivasan K Swamy (Chairman & Managing Director, R K Swamy Ltd), M.V. Shreyams Kumar (Managing Director, Mathrubhumi Printing & Publishing Co Ltd), Prasanth Kumar (CEO-South Asia, GroupM), Anant Goenka (Executive Director, The Indian Express Pvt Ltd), and Janak Sarda (Director, Blue Logic Systems).