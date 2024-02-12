India’s UPI is set to be introduced in Sri Lanka and Mauritius on February 12

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) from India will be introduced in Sri Lanka and Mauritius on February 12, joining the expanding group of nations where the system is either recognized or integrated with their own rapid payment networks.

The launch will witness Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe, and Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth in attendance, video conferencing, at 1 PM on February 12. The central bank governors of the respective countries will also be present at the launch.

The Indian government announced on February 11 that the launch of RuPay card services alongside the UPI in Mauritius reflects India's strong cultural and people-to-people ties with both Sri Lanka and Mauritius. This move is expected to provide a quicker and smoother digital transaction experience, benefiting a diverse range of individuals and enhancing digital connectivity between the countries.

The launch will make UPI settlement services accessible to Indian citizens visiting Sri Lanka and Mauritius, as well as to Mauritian citizens travelling to India. Moreover, the expansion of RuPay card services in Mauritius will empower Mauritian banks to issue cards using the RuPay mechanism within Mauritius, facilitating the use of RuPay cards for transactions in both India and Mauritius.