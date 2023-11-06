ITC Vivel rolls out a new campaign starring brand ambassador Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor said, “I’m excited to represent Vivel as I resonate with the brand philosophy. I’ve always believed that you can be comfortable in your own skin when you truly take care of it and I believe that the goodness of nature and its bounty has a way to keep our skin soft and radiant.” (Stills from the ad film)

ITC Vivel onboards Sonam Kapoor as the new brand ambassador, starring in the latest TVC. Conceptualized by Brand David, the campaign is set against a backdrop that exudes freshness. The film with Kapoor highlights the attributes of the Vivel Aloe Vera Soap. Sameer Satpathy, chief executive, personal care products Business Division, ITC Limited, said, “We are excited to have Sonam Kapoor on board as a brand ambassador for Vivel. With her truly pleasant personality, she brings a new freshness and energy to the brand and complements the ethos of nourishing and nurturing skin.” Commenting on her association with ITC Vivel, Kapoor said, “I’m excited to represent Vivel as I resonate with the brand philosophy. I’ve always believed that you can be comfortable in your own skin when you truly take care of it and I believe that the goodness of nature and its bounty has a way to keep our skin soft and radiant.” First Published on Nov 6, 2023 11:54 AM