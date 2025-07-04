WPP's Communications & Corporate Affairs' Director Chris Wade steps down

ADVERTISEMENT
Chris Wade, who held the position of director of communications and corporate affairs at WPP, has stepped down from his position. WPP outgoing CEO Mark Read, in an email to the WPP staff, announced that Wade would be succeeded by Michael Frohlich, global chief client transformation officer and EMEA CEO, The Weber Shandwick Collective.
In a note, Wade shared, "After 13 wonderful, eventful years at WPP, I've decided it's time for a change. I've been considering what's next and, as WPP prepares for a change of its own, it felt like a good moment to do something new."
He added, "Whether we were uniting adland to support the UN Development Goals, surviving the NotPetya cyber attack, navigating the CEO transition in 2018, relaunching the company under new leadership and a new brand, building a modern corporate affairs function, prioritising safety, mental health and jobs during the pandemic, etc, I am so proud of how the team has stepped up and delivered every single time - and always with skill, patience, good humour and total commitment."
Wade started his career as a senior press officer at Trinity Mirror and was elevated to communications manager. Guardian Media Group appointed him as head of communications, and he was then promoted to group director of communications.
Wade's innings at WPP began as head of communications for the EMEA region, and he was promoted to hold the position of chief communications officer.