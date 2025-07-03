            
Zee Entertainment aims to boost ad revenue with digital push

Zee Entertainment shares 7 strategic initiatives to boost growth, improve balance sheet

By  Storyboard18Jul 3, 2025 7:30 PM
Zee Ent enhances focus on in-show brand integration

To improve its balance sheet, Zee Entertainment said it would be pursuing seven strategic initiatives in the coming years. According to the media company, 'Kids Entertainment, Emerging Sports, Distribution Model, Inorganic Expansion, Immersive Content Experience, Live Events, and Micro Drama (Short form video)' will become part of its next phase of "growth story".

In a stock exchange filing, Zee Entertainment said, "A stronger balance sheet will enable the Company to pursue transformational strategic initiatives which would help ‘Z’ leapfrog in the coming years, such as Sports, Gaming, new international markets, adjacent businesses, etc".

Last month, ZEEL said it has planned to spend Rs 1,000 crore in building new businesses such as an app for short form content, development of edutainment content for kids, developing and licensing of sport content properties, building of live content business, investment into expanding distribution segment of the business and investment into R&D for developing delivery of content into 3D format.

ZEEL has also planned other growth initiatives as the lines between traditional and emerging media get blurred.

"Advertisement pie is being shared among numerous forms of media. Hence, the need for traditional media is to reinvent itself," Zee Entertainment added.

ZEEL said it is building a specialized team to cater to retail, Small and medium enterprises (SME), and Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) advertisers.

The company informed shareholders that they are executing new forms of monetisation, like structured deals for advertisers.

"Enhanced focus on in-show brand integration," it added.

Beyond TV shows and web series, the company said it is focusing on scaling up content for all ages, such as focusing on Mini Series for the 25-45 age group; Micro Series for the 15-35 age group, and movies and impact properties for 15 years and above.

The company is aiming for a breakeven in its digital business Z5 or Zee5 in FY26. It is also intended to escalate TV viewership share to 17.5% in FY 2026 from 16.8% in the previous fiscal year.

The investor presentation also underscored that Zee aspires for margins to range between 18% and 20% in FY26. The company is also improving its cash reserve for its growth-oriented strategies.

Zee Entertainment's cash reserves stood at Rs 2,406 crore as of 31 March 2025.


First Published on Jul 3, 2025 7:30 PM

