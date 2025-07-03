Search ad revenue in India to hit Rs 20,538 crores in 2025, holding 15% share of total adex: MAGNA

Digital advertising (51% share) overtook traditional advertising in 2024. In 2025 Digital adex will rise +12%, INR 728 billion ($8.4 billion) while traditional media revenue is forecast to increase by +3.4%, INR 643 billion ($7.5 billion). Social advertising is advancing to be the largest format and is expected to overtake Television in the next 5 years. Hema Malik, Chief Investment Officer, IPG Mediabrands India, said: "MAGNA predicts above average ad spend resilience in 2025 neutralizing the impact of ad spend on cyclical events in 2024 led by National Elections & T20 World Cup. In 2025 MAGNA expects dynamic ad spend in Finance, Media, Pharma, Technology, Gaming and Retail, while Automotive and Electronics might lag. The trio of Video, Social and Retail will once again lead the Adex growth. Live sports, which were the only Linear TV mainstays, have been upended with more people streaming sports content. Ad-supported streaming experience rapid growth in access, consumption, and advertising sales, as nearly all streaming TV platforms offer more affordable ad-supported plans. Long-form video is growing at a blistering pace of over +25% and is 6% of the total video forecast, estimated to gain double digit share in the next three years." Evolving global trade landscape is expected to influence India’s growth trajectory and potential trade headwinds could have an impact on the economy. However, India is well placed to manage the effects of trade disruptions because of domestic growth drivers and low dependence on exports. Nonetheless, the key sectors that drive both trade and domestic adex such as CPG, Auto, Textiles, Electronics & Tech face challenges and India maintains an extremely cautious stance. The Media Owners revenue outlook in 2025 is positive across both linear and digital formats. 2025 H1 will see an increase of +6% and the latter half of the year will grow +9%. Any impact of trade is likely to be felt in the second half of the year and though our full-year forecast accounts for this challenging environment, the situation is still forming shape and there is uncertainty. An, YOY growth of +7.8% in 2025 with total revenue increasing by INR 99 billion taking the total adex from INR 1272 billion ($14.7 billion) to INR 1371 billion ($15.9 billion). Digital Pure Player formats valued at INR 680 billion ($7.9 billion) are driving the advertising economy, which is estimated to grow at +11.4%. Video (INR 413 billion, $4.8 billion) which is the second largest format is estimated to grow +4%. While Digital Video growth is +17%, overall video spends are weighed down by linear television which is forecast to grow +2.5%. Digital Pure Play and Video accounts for 80% of the total adex. Publishing (INR 205 billion, $2.4 billion) will grow +3.5% with the digital version of the format growing at twice the rate. Audio & Experiential, which is 5% of the adex, will be growing at +5.9% and +12.9% respectively. In 2026, the growth is expected to be +7.7%.