ITC’s YiPPee And Bingo join hands with Argentine Football Association as official regional sponsor

ITC’s brands YiPPee! And Bingo! Have partnered with the Argentine Football Association (AFA), as their official regional sponsor.

Yippee and Bingo! came up with a partnership to utilise the legacy of AFA in order to engage with their customer base through a series of unique campaigns. As a part of the event, the participants will stand a chance to win match tickets, meet ups with team players, official merchandise, memorabilia, and much more.

This partnership will serve as a strategic catalyst for both brands, helping them to expand their market reach and forge a more profound connection with the sporting community.

To take this move ahead, the respective brands unveiled exclusive packs showcasing popular players like Lionel Messi, Ángel Di María, Julián Álvarez and Emiliano Martínez, merchandise and memorabilia, at an event held at ITC Sonar.

Suresh Chand, Vice president & Head of Marketing, Snacks, Noodles & Pasta, ITC Foods, said, “As brands, we are constantly pursuing innovative ways to connect with our audience. Our partnership with World Champion Argentina, is a testament to our continuous efforts to delight our consumers by offering them memorable experiences. Through this collaboration, we aim to elevate the fan experience and deepen our connection with consumers, offering them unique opportunities to immerse themselves in their beloved sport.”

Leandro Petersen, Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer of the Argentine Football Association commented , “We are thrilled to welcome Bingo! and YiPPee! as our Regional Sponsor in India. Football possesses the power to transcend borders and cultures, and we are confident that this collaboration will not only amplify the love for the sport in India, but also create unforgettable experiences for fans. Together, we look forward to crafting cherished memories for fans across India."