Japanese fashion giant Uniqlo ropes in Katrina Kaif as brand ambassador

Alongside her role as UNIQLO's ambassador, Katrina Kaif also serves as the brand ambassador for Etihad Airways.

By  Storyboard18Sep 26, 2023 4:01 PM
Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif says, "UNIQLO has been my go-to brand for my daily essentials and over the years I have admired how functional and innovative their products are. Their simple, high-quality clothing is also very versatile, and perfect to build one’s everyday wardrobe with.”

Katrina Kaif has been unveiled as the first Indian brand ambassador for the Japanese global fashion giant, Uniqlo.

The actress, when asked about this association stated, “I am very excited about my partnership with UNIQLO. Personally, I have always been fascinated with Japanese culture and their design aesthetics. UNIQLO has been my go-to brand for my daily essentials and over the years I have admired how functional and innovative their products are. Their simple, high-quality clothing is also very versatile, and perfect to build one’s everyday wardrobe with.”

Alongside her role as UNIQLO's ambassador, Kaif also serves as the brand ambassador for Etihad Airways.


First Published on Sep 26, 2023 4:01 PM

