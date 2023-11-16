JioCinema forays into kids entertainment

This Children’s Day, JioCinema announced its foray into Kids entertainment with a dedicated ‘Kids and Family’ offering. With content offering spanning over 3000 hours of some of the known franchises from across the world and Indian IPs, the platform will cater to young audiences across Tiny Tots, Kids, Pre-teens and will also house content for the entire family.

From anime to superheroes, to mythos, spanning local and global favourites, JioCinema brings offering of kids’ network content from Viacom18 including Motu Patlu, Shiva, Rudra, Chikoo aur Bunty, Pinaki and the Bhoot Bandhus, The Twisted Timelines of Sammy & Raj, Kanha – Morpankh Samrat, among others. Raising the bar with premium global series such as Harry Potter, Transformers, HBO Storybook musical, The Looney Tunes Show, Super Mario Bros, Justice League War World, Garfield, Tin Tin, Trollstopia, Zig & Shark, Peppa Pig, Pokémon, and movies like Shrek, Kung Fu Panda, Madagascar, Teen Titans Go, Polar Express, Lego Ninjago, The Flintstones, Boss Baby, and a lot more.

Through strategic partnerships with leading local and global studios including Cartoon Network Studios, Dreamworks, EOne, The Pokémon Company & Animaccord, among others, the offering will add fresh content every week.

JioCinema is also including a ‘Kids and Family’ profile in every account, granting children access to only age- appropriate content. Recognizing the significance of screen time among children, the 'Kids and Family' profile is combined with a unique 'PIN' based 'Parental Control' mechanism. The profile will allow parents to customize the content access based on their child's life stage, giving them complete control.