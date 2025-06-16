            

Bombay High Court quashes rejection of Yamaha's WR trademark

The judge called the order “cryptic” and said it had ignored relevant factors, including Yamaha’s global reputation.

By  Storyboard18Jun 16, 2025 11:10 AM
Bombay High Court quashes rejection of Yamaha's WR trademark
The judge called the order “cryptic” and said it had ignored relevant factors, including Yamaha’s global reputation.

In a boost to Japanese automaker Yamaha, the Bombay High Court has set aside an order that had refused the company’s application to register the trademark “WR,” which was deemed similar to Honda’s “WR-V” mark.

Justice Manish Pitale, presiding over the matter on June 13, ruled that the Registrar of Trade Marks had failed to properly consider Yamaha’s longstanding international use of the “WR” trademark—dating back to 1990. The judge called the order “cryptic” and said it had ignored relevant factors, including Yamaha’s global reputation, reported PTI.

While acknowledging that the marks “WR” and “WR-V” could potentially cause confusion at first glance, the court said this case deserved special consideration. It emphasised that the registrar should have issued a public advertisement inviting objections before summarily rejecting the application.

As a result, the High Court has directed the Registrar of Trade Marks to adjudicate the matter afresh, taking into account Yamaha’s global usage and allowing public input where appropriate.

The case marks a key moment in how Indian trademark authorities evaluate international brand reputations and potential overlaps in branding within the auto industry.


Tags
First Published on Jun 16, 2025 11:10 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

How Amitabh Kant turned 'Incredible India' into a global tourism masterstroke

How Amitabh Kant turned 'Incredible India' into a global tourism masterstroke

Brand Marketing

Tata Starbucks clarifies: No official brand ambassador in India

Tata Starbucks clarifies: No official brand ambassador in India

Brand Marketing

Nike caught in social media controversy over mistaken model identity in India campaign

Nike caught in social media controversy over mistaken model identity in India campaign

Brand Makers

Ad agency subtract agency: Shubhranshu Singh writes from Cannes Lions 2025

Ad agency subtract agency: Shubhranshu Singh writes from Cannes Lions 2025

Brand Marketing

Burger Singh gets interim relief in trademark dispute against ex-franchisee

Burger Singh gets interim relief in trademark dispute against ex-franchisee

Brand Marketing

Mast or Meh: Father’s Day feels - Who nailed it - Instamart, VIDA, or Atlys?

Mast or Meh: Father’s Day feels - Who nailed it - Instamart, VIDA, or Atlys?

How it Works

Bombay HC denies TikTok's plea for 'well-known' trademark status 

Bombay HC denies TikTok's plea for 'well-known' trademark status 