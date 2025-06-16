Bombay High Court quashes rejection of Yamaha's WR trademark

ADVERTISEMENT
In a boost to Japanese automaker Yamaha, the Bombay High Court has set aside an order that had refused the company’s application to register the trademark “WR,” which was deemed similar to Honda’s “WR-V” mark.
Justice Manish Pitale, presiding over the matter on June 13, ruled that the Registrar of Trade Marks had failed to properly consider Yamaha’s longstanding international use of the “WR” trademark—dating back to 1990. The judge called the order “cryptic” and said it had ignored relevant factors, including Yamaha’s global reputation, reported PTI.
While acknowledging that the marks “WR” and “WR-V” could potentially cause confusion at first glance, the court said this case deserved special consideration. It emphasised that the registrar should have issued a public advertisement inviting objections before summarily rejecting the application.
As a result, the High Court has directed the Registrar of Trade Marks to adjudicate the matter afresh, taking into account Yamaha’s global usage and allowing public input where appropriate.
The case marks a key moment in how Indian trademark authorities evaluate international brand reputations and potential overlaps in branding within the auto industry.