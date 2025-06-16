Nike caught in social media controversy over mistaken model identity in India campaign

ADVERTISEMENT
Nike found itself in the crosshairs of social media outrage this week after a case of mistaken identity led to unfounded allegations regarding its latest collaboration with Indian fashion label NorBlack NorWhite.
The backlash began when Instagram handle @CuratedCultureSociety posted an image from the campaign, wrongly identifying one of the models as a Bangladeshi individual who had previously made critical remarks about India. The post quickly gained traction, with political commentator Rishi Bagree amplifying the claim on X (formerly Twitter), suggesting Nike had made an insensitive choice in featuring someone allegedly holding anti-India views.
Supporters echoed the concern, questioning Nike’s cultural awareness in its first major Indian collaboration. However, the outrage was short-lived.
The Instagram account behind the initial post issued a public apology, admitting the model featured was not part of the NorBlack NorWhite campaign but from a separate, older Nike project. “We sincerely apologise to @norblacknorwhite, as the individual shown had no connection to this historic collaboration with Nike,” read the statement. The original post has since been deleted.
To further clarify the situation, users turned to AI-powered fact-checking tool Grok, which debunked the claims. Grok confirmed that Nike’s 2025 Indian campaign with NorBlack NorWhite exclusively featured Indian models and athletes, and highlighted traditional Indian design motifs like bandhani.
“No evidence supports claims of a Bangladeshi woman involved or anti-India statements,” one Grok response stated. “The claim likely confuses this with a 2023 Nike collaboration with Saeedah Haque, a British Bengali designer, unrelated to India.”
Nike has not issued an official statement, but the confusion highlights how viral misinformation—even when corrected—can quickly spiral into brand crises. For now, fact-checks appear to have restored some clarity to a campaign intended to celebrate Indian culture, not court controversy.