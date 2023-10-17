Juicy Chemistry enters into a partnership with Assiduus Global

Juicy Chemistry, a certified organic skin, hair, personal care, and makeup brand, announced its partnership with Assiduus Global, an AI powered cross-border e-commerce accelerator. As part of this strategic alliance, Juicy Chemistry will leverage Assiduus Global's technology and expertise to expand its presence into new markets, particularly in the United States and the United Arab Emirates.

Established in 2014, Juicy Chemistry is present across more than 15 countries. Currently, the startup exports its products to 20 different countries and maintains seven distribution channels in nations such as South Africa, Nepal, Australia, France, the US and Singapore.

With Assiduus Global's platform, Juicy Chemistry will be able to integrate with various marketplaces such as Amazon, eBay, Walmart, and other channels.

"At Juicy Chemistry, we believe in empowering consumers with the purest and most effective organic products that enhance their overall wellbeing," said Pritesh Asher, founder and chief executive officer of Juicy Chemistry. "Our partnership with Assiduus Global Inc. represents another significant milestone in our journey to make high-quality organic skincare accessible to millions of people around the globe."

Somdutta Singh, founder and CEO, Assiduus Global, said, "Assiduus Global Inc. is proud to be the catalyst behind Juicy Chemistry's global expansion. Our partnership signifies our commitment to revolutionize cross-border e-commerce. We are excited to empower Juicy Chemistry to bring their organic skincare to new corners of the world, making wellness and beauty accessible to all."