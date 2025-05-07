            
  • Home
  • brand-marketing
  • kfc-india-operator-sapphire-foods-consolidated-profit-plunges-by-67-8-to-rs-16-7-crore-in-fy25-64874

KFC India operator Sapphire Foods consolidated profit plunges by 67.8% to Rs 16.7 crore in FY25

Sapphire Foods to concentrate on mass media advertising to improve Pizza Hut's revenues.

By  Storyboard18May 7, 2025 3:38 PM
KFC India operator Sapphire Foods consolidated profit plunges by 67.8% to Rs 16.7 crore in FY25
Sapphire Foods added 500 KFC restaurants in FY25

KFC India and Pizza Hut operator Sapphire Foods witnessed a marginal decline in its Quarter 4 profit for the fiscal year 2025. The operator of fast food restaurants registered a profit of Rs 2.02 crore in Q4 FY25 compared to Rs 2.03 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Its FY25 consolidated profit plunged by 67.8% in FY25 to Rs 16.7 crore. In the previous fiscal, the company clocked a profit of Rs 52 crore.

The revenue from operations of the company of Sapphire Foods stood at Rs 711.3 crore in Q4 FY25 compared to Rs 631.6 crore in Q4 FY24.

On a standalone basis, Sapphire Foods posted a loss of Rs 3.66 crore in the January-March quarter FY25. In contrast, the company posted a profit of Rs 2.14 crore in the same period last fiscal.

The operators of US chains McDonald's and Burger King registered Rs 6.32 crore of standalone losses in fiscal year 2025, compared to clocking a profit of Rs 50.7 crore in FY24.

The company's adjusted EBITDA stood at 9.1% in Q4 FY25--a 4% decline year-on-year.

According to the Q4 earnings release by the company, Sapphire said that KFC delivered a growth of 11%. "We achieved a significant milestone of 500 KFC restaurants during the year and thereby doubled the count over the last 3 years," Sapphire Foods mentioned.

However, Pizza Hut grew by 5%, registering a revenue of Rs 5,450 with a restaurant EBITDA of 2.4%, down (250 bps). To drive consumer awareness and consideration, Sapphire said that it will focus on mass media advertising.

"Starting January-March quarter, we have not invested in mass media advertising, and this has impacted transactions in Q4," it added.


Tags
First Published on May 7, 2025 3:37 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Marketing

Virat Kohli's 'accidental' like boosts Avneet Kaur's followers count to 31.8 mn, brand value soars by 30%

Virat Kohli's 'accidental' like boosts Avneet Kaur's followers count to 31.8 mn, brand value soars by 30%

How it Works

Bombay HC upholds stay on 'Shaadi Ke Director Karan aur Johar' movie release

Bombay HC upholds stay on 'Shaadi Ke Director Karan aur Johar' movie release

Brand Marketing

Govt must carefully consider regulatory changes in Music industry: Spotify's Dustee Jenkins

Govt must carefully consider regulatory changes in Music industry: Spotify's Dustee Jenkins

How it Works

Global trade just got a twist of lime: India-UK ink landmark deal, cut whisky and gin tariffs down to 10%

Global trade just got a twist of lime: India-UK ink landmark deal, cut whisky and gin tariffs down to 10%

Brand Makers

BSC's Shantanu Deshpande on betting big on "Make in India" for sustainable grooming's future

BSC's Shantanu Deshpande on betting big on "Make in India" for sustainable grooming's future

Brand Marketing

How Hyundai's Santro became India's beloved 'Tall Boy' hatchback

How Hyundai's Santro became India's beloved 'Tall Boy' hatchback

Brand Marketing

Paytm narrows losses by 52.2% in FY25, cuts ad spend by to Rs 659 crore

Paytm narrows losses by 52.2% in FY25, cuts ad spend by to Rs 659 crore