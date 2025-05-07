KFC India operator Sapphire Foods consolidated profit plunges by 67.8% to Rs 16.7 crore in FY25

KFC India and Pizza Hut operator Sapphire Foods witnessed a marginal decline in its Quarter 4 profit for the fiscal year 2025. The operator of fast food restaurants registered a profit of Rs 2.02 crore in Q4 FY25 compared to Rs 2.03 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Its FY25 consolidated profit plunged by 67.8% in FY25 to Rs 16.7 crore. In the previous fiscal, the company clocked a profit of Rs 52 crore.

The revenue from operations of the company of Sapphire Foods stood at Rs 711.3 crore in Q4 FY25 compared to Rs 631.6 crore in Q4 FY24.

On a standalone basis, Sapphire Foods posted a loss of Rs 3.66 crore in the January-March quarter FY25. In contrast, the company posted a profit of Rs 2.14 crore in the same period last fiscal.

The operators of US chains McDonald's and Burger King registered Rs 6.32 crore of standalone losses in fiscal year 2025, compared to clocking a profit of Rs 50.7 crore in FY24.

The company's adjusted EBITDA stood at 9.1% in Q4 FY25--a 4% decline year-on-year.

According to the Q4 earnings release by the company, Sapphire said that KFC delivered a growth of 11%. "We achieved a significant milestone of 500 KFC restaurants during the year and thereby doubled the count over the last 3 years," Sapphire Foods mentioned.

However, Pizza Hut grew by 5%, registering a revenue of Rs 5,450 with a restaurant EBITDA of 2.4%, down (250 bps). To drive consumer awareness and consideration, Sapphire said that it will focus on mass media advertising.