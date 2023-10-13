comScore

Kareena Kapoor Khan partners with SUGAR Cosmetics founders to launch Korean skincare brand Quench Botanics

Made with natural ingredients, Quench which has an eye on Gen Z and millennials, currently offers 90+ products.

By  Storyboard18Oct 13, 2023 3:23 PM
Vineeta Singh (left), Kaushik Mukherjee (centre), and Kareena Kapoor Khan (right)

Kareena Kapoor Khan has formed partnership with Vineeta Singh & Kaushik Mukherjee, the founders of SUGAR Cosmetics to launch Quench Botanics, a Korean skincare brand tailor-made for Indian skin and weather conditions. Khan joins the team at Quench as co-owner and investor, furthering her entrepreneurial journey. Quench Botanics aims to address key Indian skin concerns. Made with natural ingredients, Quench which has an eye on Gen Z and millennials, currently offers 90+ products.

Vineeta Singh, the co-founder & CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics expressed her excitement at this new partnership, stating, "Kareena Kapoor Khan is a true icon in every sense, and we are delighted to build Quench Botanics with her as a co-owner and investor. Kareena embodies the essence of effortless beauty and authenticity, and her commitment to simplicity aligns perfectly with Quench Botanics' vision of offering skincare solutions that are based on minimalism and the goodness of nature. We are excited to embark on this journey together and look forward to taking Quench Botanics to greater heights of success.”

Speaking about this new venture, Kareena Kapoor Khan said, "I am delighted to join forces with Vineeta, Kaushik, and their entire team to bring Quench Botanics to the Indian consumer. I believe in their vision for the brand and the commitment to creating simplified, natural ingredient-led products. It perfectly captures my idea of beauty and skincare. I believe we have a differentiated product offering that will provide uncomplicated skincare solutions to address diverse Indian skin concerns and climatic conditions, all at an affordable price. I am excited to work with the team to build Quench into a well-respected and loved brand of India.”


First Published on Oct 13, 2023 2:50 PM

