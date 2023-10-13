Kareena Kapoor Khan partners with SUGAR Cosmetics founders to launch Korean skincare brand Quench Botanics

Kareena Kapoor Khan has formed partnership with Vineeta Singh & Kaushik Mukherjee, the founders of SUGAR Cosmetics to launch Quench Botanics, a Korean skincare brand tailor-made for Indian skin and weather conditions. Khan joins the team at Quench as co-owner and investor, furthering her entrepreneurial journey. Quench Botanics aims to address key Indian skin concerns. Made with natural ingredients, Quench which has an eye on Gen Z and millennials, currently offers 90+ products.

Vineeta Singh, the co-founder & CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics expressed her excitement at this new partnership, stating, "Kareena Kapoor Khan is a true icon in every sense, and we are delighted to build Quench Botanics with her as a co-owner and investor. Kareena embodies the essence of effortless beauty and authenticity, and her commitment to simplicity aligns perfectly with Quench Botanics' vision of offering skincare solutions that are based on minimalism and the goodness of nature. We are excited to embark on this journey together and look forward to taking Quench Botanics to greater heights of success.”