LS Digital merges with Social Panga

Social Panga will help LS Digital bolster its digital creative and communication practice.

By  Storyboard18Aug 14, 2023 11:14 AM
The addition of Social Panga will enable LS Digital to achieve its goal in providing a complete bouquet of services needed for digital marketing transformation under one roof. (Representative Image: Vardan Papikyan via Unsplash)

Social Panga joins LS Digital (erstwhile Logicserve Digital) to form India’s biggest Independent group for the global market. This move will enable the group to further strengthen its solution-driven digital marketing transformation offerings, unlocking value for marketers looking for creativity and operational efficiencies in their growth path.

“Social Panga will give the group an extra edge to our robust digital marketing transformation services. We share a common vision of building this group for the globe with Indian roots. This further enhances our capabilities post Langoor Digital & F1Studioz joined the group last year. I extend a warm welcome to the Social Panga team and I am very excited about the next phase of growth with them.,” said Prasad Shejale, chief executive officer and founder, LS Digital.

Speaking about the development, Himanshu Arora, co-founder, Social Panga said, “We are charged up for this partnership, as it’s the first time in Indian advertising industry juggernauts and experts in their specific areas have come together to rewrite the norms to form a lethal force not just for India but for the globe. Our vision of building an Indian group with all specialised offerings are coming to life, allowing us to serve our customers with the best of class, unified solutions.”

Added by Gaurav Arora, co-founder, Social Panga said, “Built on creativity, our group empowers us. AI propels our innovative thinking, while the media magnifies it. For the first time in India, significant agencies are uniting, setting us apart. With experienced founders and specialized teams, we're crafting India's Largest Integrated Marketing Platform. From India to the World, our specialized approach tackles business challenges head-on. We stand strong, a specialized team, poised to be a force from India, one country at a time.”

The integrated creative agency will become part of LS Digital’s 6-pillar framework, which comprises Media, UI/UX, creative and communication, CX (MarTech), data and insights, and tech innovations.

The addition of Social Panga will enable LS Digital to achieve its goal in providing a complete bouquet of services needed for digital marketing transformation under one roof.


First Published on Aug 14, 2023 8:53 AM

