Mahindra's Classic Legends, maker of Jawa, plans to take BSA bikes deeper into the UK

Classic Legends is the owner of brands such as Jawa, Yezdi, and BSA, operating in India's rapidly expanding premium motorcycle segment.

By  Storyboard18Feb 21, 2024 8:33 AM
Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) announced on December 13, 2023, that, in collaboration with external investors, it will infuse Rs 875 crore into Classic Legends Pvt Ltd (CLPL). (Representative Image: Guruprasath Chandrasekaran via Unsplash)

Mahindra & Mahindra-owned Classic Legends is going to start building a new factory in the UK from the next financial year, in order to take its British motorcycle brand BSA deeper in the market.

ET reports these motorcycles will be produced in the UK for the domestic market and also exported to other developed markets such as the US, Australia and Japan. Through imports from India, BSA has been selling the Gold Star motorcycle model in the UK for over a year.

The UK facility will be among several plants Classic Legends plans to build overseas as part of its strategy to become a global motorcycle maker, ET reported.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) announced on December 13, 2023, that, in collaboration with external investors, it will infuse Rs 875 crore into Classic Legends Pvt Ltd (CLPL).

According to a regulatory filing, Eternal investors and M&M will contribute Rs 350 crore and Rs 525 crore, respectively, over the next 2-3 years to strengthen the business. Following this investment, M&M will retain a 60 percent stake in the paid-up equity share capital of Classic Legends.

Classic Legends is the owner of brands such as Jawa, Yezdi, and BSA, operating in India's rapidly expanding premium motorcycle segment.


First Published on Feb 21, 2024 8:33 AM

