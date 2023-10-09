Meta considers introducing ad-free plan in India in 2024

Meta, parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, is considering the introduction of an ad-free subscription plan in India by 2024, according to a report by Mint. This consideration is followed after discussions to initiate a similar plan in the European Union (EU) to arrange in line privacy regulations there.

The report cited an individual who had understanding about the development. They said that the company has been in dialogue to explore avenues for monetising Meta on a global scale, including India.

"While the firm is striving to comply with the newly enacted Digital Personal Data Privacy (DPDP) Act, there will be intensified discussions on the optimal ways to ensure full compliance with data protection regulations. A pilot for a paid, ad-free subscription option for users in India, following a trial in the EU, is likely to be rolled out in mid- or late-2024," the person further stated.

In the recent past, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported that Meta is looking to introduce an ad-free subscription plan for Instagram and Facebook within the EU. As per the WSJ report, a $14 monthly subscription fee for using an ad-free version of Instagram on mobile phones will be levied unless customers consent to the platform utilising their personal data for targeted advertisements.