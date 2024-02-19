Mitsubishi to enter Indian automobile car sales market

Japanese company Mitsubishi Corporation is going to enter the Indian automobile car sales market this year. Mitsubishi, which acquired a 32 percent stake, as per a media report, the company’s investment in India is expected to be between $ 33 million to $ 66 million.
Once the investment is finalised, Mitsubishi will set its dealership across India with the help of TVS Mobility. Mitsubishi will also spearhead negotiations with the Japanese brands and strategize how to increase its reach and increase model lineup across India.
TVS, which handles Honda cars dealerships in the country, its focus will be how to increase Mitsubishi’s network across India.
Mitsubishi, which has plans to enter the EV (electrical vehicles) segment, the EVs will be sold in new dealerships. In May 2023, Mitsubishi Electric made an announcement that it will invest Rs 18.91 million to set up a manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu, stated a media report. The company had then announced that it would employ over 2000 people for this project.