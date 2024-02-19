Mitsubishi to enter Indian automobile car sales market

Japanese company Mitsubishi Corporation is going to enter the Indian automobile car sales market this year. Mitsubishi, which acquired a 32 percent stake, as per a media report, the company’s investment in India is expected to be between $ 33 million to $ 66 million.

Once the investment is finalised, Mitsubishi will set its dealership across India with the help of TVS Mobility. Mitsubishi will also spearhead negotiations with the Japanese brands and strategize how to increase its reach and increase model lineup across India.

TVS, which handles Honda cars dealerships in the country, its focus will be how to increase Mitsubishi’s network across India.