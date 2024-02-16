comScore

TVS Motor hits Rs 1 lakh crore market cap; Sixth auto firm to reach the milestone

Maruti Suzuki leads as the most valued Indian auto firm with a market capitalisation of Rs 3.6 lakh crore.

In October of the previous year, the two-wheeler manufacturer surpassed the market valuation of the Japanese giant Yamaha Motor Co. (Image source: Moneycontrol)

TVS Motor Company achieved a significant milestone on February 16, emerging as the sixth automotive firm to attain a market capitalisation of Rs 1 lakh crore. This achievement follows a remarkable 60% surge in the company's share price over the past six months.

The rally in TVS Motor's shares has not only propelled the Chennai-based company into an exclusive league but has also elevated its standing among global peers, CNBC-TV18 reports. In October of the previous year, the two-wheeler manufacturer surpassed the market valuation of the Japanese giant Yamaha Motor Co.

While Maruti Suzuki leads as the most valued Indian auto firm with a market capitalisation of Rs 3.6 lakh crore, Tata Motors closely follows with a valuation of Rs 3.4 lakh crore. Other major players in the automotive industry, such as Bajaj Auto and Mahindra & Mahindra, hold valuations around 2.3 lakh crore each. Eicher Motors commands a slightly over Rs 1 lakh crore in valuation.

Presently, only 78 companies boast a market capitalisation of at least Rs 1 lakh crore. TVS Motor holds a position above Vedanta and Divi's Laboratories but is positioned below Macrotech Developers and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories in market cap ranks.


First Published on Feb 16, 2024 6:44 PM

